Sporting agenda company, Wimbledon Debenture Tickets, reaches milestone with new website for Wimbledon spectators

Wimbledon, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Berkshire-based Wimbledon Debenture Tickets, a provider of official 2027 debenture tickets for Centre Court and No. 1 Court, is celebrating its 24th year with the launch of a new-look site designed to provide the 4,000+ customers it welcomed in 2026, and all future clients, with information about debenture packages and the experience of attending The Championships as a debenture ticket holder.

Operating through Sporting Agenda, the company has specialised in Wimbledon debenture ticketing for more than two decades and has held its own debenture seats since 2003. It has now unveiled its new website as the latest stage in its development, providing the opportunity for customers to browse and buy debenture packages online, and find guidance and customer support for visitors from both the UK and overseas.

Wimbledon Debenture Tickets Marks 24 Years of Supporting Fans With Brand New Online Presence

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Managing Director, Ed James, from Wimbledon Debenture Tickets says, 'Reaching our 24th year is a brilliant time to reflect and celebrate everything we've achieved, not least the amazing experiences our customers have had, and the unforgettable trips they've taken at the home of British tennis.

Our clients come from every corner of the world, and for many, being at Wimbledon as history happens is something they've planned for a long time. We've created our new website to ensure there is ample information about our packages, how debenture tickets work, and what's included, while our customer support team is always on hand to provide the personal communications we know our clients appreciate.'

The company originally traded as part of Sporting Agenda Events & Hospitality before establishing a separate Wimbledon-Debenture-Tickets.co.uk website in 2018, in response to rising spectator numbers and growing interest in debenture seating, which created demand for a dedicated resource.

Since then, the firm has continued to advise and support fans and agents worldwide, helping organise Wimbledon visits around confirmed debenture packages.

One of the contrasts that has contributed to Wimbledon Debenture Tickets' longevity is the number of services on offer, alongside owning its own debenture seats on both Centre Court and No. 1 Court.

The team has first-hand experience as a debenture holder and supports customers who need additional assistance organising their attendance, accommodation and transport arrangements.

While the new website provides information for all prospective visitors, Wimbledon Debenture Tickets continues to emphasise one-to-one communication with its experienced in-house colleagues.

Each customer has access to a named account manager throughout the booking process and in the lead-up to their Wimbledon visit, providing a consistent point of contact for questions about their debenture package, ticket arrangements and practical aspects of attending The Championships.

Customers can also receive support with restaurant reservations, transport and other practicalities, while those travelling from overseas can access assistance with international travel arrangements, hotels and transfers.

This approach is intended to provide continuity from the initial purchase through to match day. Customers can access online information about debenture packages and purchase tickets through the website, while having the option of making direct contact with the team when they need assistance.

Reaching 24 years of business means Wimbledon Debenture Tickets is firmly positioned as a company with a long history, spanning significant changes both to Wimbledon itself and the way ticketing works.

Over this time, the tournament has seen changes such as digital ticketing, electronic entry, and increasingly sophisticated ways for spectators to follow the action, while retaining and respecting the heritage that has made Wimbledon one of the world's most recognisable sporting events.

The company's new website is part of this ongoing evolution, giving domestic and overseas visitors access to all the information they need.

As Wimbledon Debenture Tickets heads into its next year with an established client base and renewed digital presence, it expects to be able to manage continued demand for its services, not least ahead of the 2027 Championships, when the venue will display the first phase of a substantial remodelling plan.

About the company: Wimbledon Debenture Tickets provide the best seats on Centre Court and No. 1 Court, which offer unrivalled views of the tennis every day of The Championships. All our debenture tickets are official and guaranteed. We have more than 20 years' experience as debenture holders and had over 4,000 clients attending Wimbledon in 2026. Wimbledon Debenture Tickets has no affiliation with the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

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