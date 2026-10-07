BlueStar's complementary product portfolio and specialized expertise, combined with TD SYNNEX's global reach, are expected to create new opportunities for partners following the completion of the transaction.FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BlueStar, a leading specialty distributor recognized for its expertise in Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), operational technology, mobility, RFID, point-of-sale, digital signage, networking, robotics and security technologies. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.The proposed transaction reflects a shared commitment to helping channel partners grow through deep expertise, strong vendor relationships and customer-focused support. The combination is expected to provide customers and vendors with access to broader technology offerings, expanded resources and specialized capabilities while preserving the expertise that has defined BlueStar's success."BlueStar has built an outstanding reputation through specialization, technical expertise and an unwavering commitment to its partners," said Reyna Thompson, President of North America for TD SYNNEX. "We're excited about the opportunity to combine BlueStar's expertise in AIDC, operational technology, mobility, RFID, point-of-sale and related technologies with the global resources, investments and reach of TD SYNNEX.""In addition to BlueStar's portfolio, the specialized knowledge and expertise within its team are central to the differentiated support and services it provides," said Miriam Murphy, President of EMEA for TD SYNNEX. "Combined with the global capabilities of TD SYNNEX, those strengths have the potential to enhance opportunities for customers and vendors of both companies."Ryan Girvin, Chief Executive Officer of BlueStar, added, "Our customers and vendor partners rely on BlueStar because of our specialization, industry expertise and personalized support. The opportunity to join TD SYNNEX would allow us to maintain those strengths while expanding the resources, capabilities and opportunities available to the partners we serve."Until any transaction is completed, TD SYNNEX and BlueStar will continue to operate independently.Both companies remain committed to independently supporting their partners throughout the regulatory review process and will provide updates as the transaction progresses.About TD SYNNEXTD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor, solutions aggregator, and original design and contract manufacturer that plays a central role in connecting the technology ecosystem. We support more than 150,000 customers across over 100 countries with a comprehensive edge-to-cloud portfolio spanning cybersecurity, analytics, artificial intelligence, mobility, and Everything-as-a-Service. We are a Fortune 100 company that helps partners maximize the value of technology investments and achieve measurable business outcomes through our global reach, expertise and enablement capabilities.Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, the Company's distribution business brings together a broad portfolio of IT hardware, software and systems, providing access to products across the global IT ecosystem. The Company's Hyve Solutions business partners with technology companies to design, manufacture, and deliver traditional and accelerated compute, cloud, and connected infrastructure.For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and stockholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from TD SYNNEX expectations as a result of a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements, including statements regarding the acquisition, including the impact thereof, closing conditions, regulatory approvals, that the transaction is expected to enable growth and the pace thereof, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the transaction, including that the transaction will not be consummated; failure to receive regulatory approval for the transaction; the ability to successfully integrate employees and operations; diversion of management's attention; retaining key employees; and other risks and uncertainties regarding TD SYNNEX that are detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025 and subsequent SEC filings, Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to TD SYNNEX as of the date of this release, and TD SYNNEX assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release unless otherwise required by law.Copyright 2026 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.ContactsMedia ContactEmily MoseleyMedia Relationsemily.moseley@tdsynnex.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007469845/en/