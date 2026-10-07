Potomac Bank Bolsters Commitment to Innovation with Announcement of Anthony Ranghelli's Promotion to Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID: PTBS) - Potomac Bank today announced that Anthony Ranghelli, MS MIT, MBA, PMP, will assume a new senior leadership role of Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer. The new role will lead innovation efforts across the organization to implement new ideas, experiences, products, and processes that create meaningful value or provide solutions to specific challenges. He will retain oversight of IT, Digital, Information Security and Fintech initiatives.

"There is no one better qualified to lead our innovation efforts than Anthony," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "Over the past several years, he has demonstrated reliable leadership guiding our technology initiatives to provide clients with advanced tools for their banking experiences. In addition to those responsibilities, he will now oversee strategic transformation initiatives throughout the entire organization."

Mr. Ranghelli received a Global Executive MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. He also received an MS in Management of Information Technology from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. He completed the Bank Technology Management program at the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mr. Ranghelli received a BS from James Madison University in Health Professions and Related Clinical Sciences. In addition, Mr. Ranghelli is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and completed the Design Thinking for Innovation certification at UVA.

An avid baseball fan, Ranghelli attends spring training in Florida every season. He most recently has volunteered as a little league baseball and youth basketball coach in Frederick County, Virginia, where he and his wife reside with their two young children.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS), was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $981 million as of June 30, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and two loan production offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top Performing Banks" (under $2 billion in assets) and "Best Banks to Work For", as well as the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Potomac Bank