In a ceremony that featured appearances from U.S. and foreign dignitaries alongside company executives and industry professionals, Japanese solar manufacturer Toyo Co., Ltd celebrated the expansion of its Humble, Texas solar module assembly plant on Tuesday. The facility, which first became operational in Oct. 2025, now boasts 2 GW of annual module capacity. The company plans a $357 million expansion of the site to include a 1.5 GW heterojunction (HJT) solar cell manufacturing line it expects to be operational by Q1 2028. By that time, the plant is expected to host a workforce of 400 employees. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...