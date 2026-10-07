Tilray Brands, Inc.: BrewDog's Winning Streak Rolls on with Gold at the Scottish Beer Awards

Hazy Jane Tropical and Krush Test Dummy take Gold as BrewDog builds on its recent sweep at the 2026 World Beer Awards.

ELLON, Scotland, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewDog , a leader in U.K. craft beer and one of the world's most recognised beer brands, owned by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced that it has been recognised again for brewing excellence in the prestigious Scottish Beer Awards.

Three of BrewDog's best-selling beers, Hazy Jane Tropical, Black Heart and Krush Test Dummy were awarded at the evening held in Glasgow.

The wins at the Scottish Beer Awards build on the craft brewer's success at the 2026 World Beer Awards, where BrewDog left with a sweep of 9 awards across 8 beers. This year's wins underscore the quality and excellence of BrewDog's brewing team, its relentless commitment to great craft beer, and the enduring appeal of the BrewDog brand in its homeland of Scotland.

The three beers awarded include:

GOLD - Krush Test Dummy - (8% ABV) is a Double Hazy IPA loaded with tropical intensity, lush stone fruit and a silky-smooth juicy body that showcases the new-wave character of Krush hops. Part of BrewDog's new illustrator-led premium range; Liquid Visions, the artwork was created by Barcelona-based illustrator Jordi Ros, it pairs bold colour, abstraction, and fearless storytelling with the beer's hop-forward personality.



GOLD - Hazy Jane Tropical - (5.0% ABV) is a New England-style Hazy IPA featuring natural passionfruit and mango flavourings. Unfiltered, smooth and mellow, it combines a juicy tropical fruit character with notes of passionfruit, mango, stone fruit and berries. Brewed with malted barley, lactose, torrefied wheat and malted oats, alongside hops and yeast, it delivers a soft mouthfeel and a distinctly fruit-forward profile.



BRONZE - BrewDog Black Heart - (4.1% ABV) is a dry Irish-style stout, nitro-infused for a smooth, cascading pour, it delivers notes of roasted coffee, dark cocoa and caramel, balanced by chocolate and extra dark crystal malts. Black Heart offers a rich, smooth drinking experience and is suitable for vegans.







Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, said: "Winning across multiple categories is a fantastic achievement for BrewDog and a testament to the quality and ambition that runs through the brand. We're especially pleased to see Liquid Visions, our new line of premium 440ml craft beers, recognised with an award so soon after its launch. It's a great endorsement of the creativity and innovation behind the range and the team who brought it to life. More broadly, to see beers from across our portfolio recognised by the judges reflects the passion and expertise that goes into everything we brew, as well as our commitment to pushing boundaries and creating distinctive beers that people genuinely enjoy. These awards are a proud moment for the whole team and a strong recognition of the breadth and quality of BrewDog's portfolio."

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are. From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007. Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world's most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog's future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDogOfficial on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

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