GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ CEO Brett H. Pojunis to Present at RebelCon 2026 in Las Vegas

Chairman and CEO to discuss AI-powered Direct Store Delivery, PRISM+, and the convenience-store market opportunity at Circa Resort & Casino on October 20, 2026.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX), an AI-powered distributor modernizing the Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model serving gas stations, convenience stores, and specialty retailers, is pleased to announce that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brett H. Pojunis will present at RebelCon 2026, taking place October 19-21, 2026, at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Time: Approximately 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time; schedule subject to change

Location: Circa Resort & Casino, 8 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Presenter: Brett H. Pojunis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Session: The Last 50 Feet: AI Direct Store Delivery into 150,000 C-Stores

Conference Page: https://marketrebellion.com/rebelcon-2026-gpox/

Presenting the GPOX Growth Story

Mr. Pojunis will introduce RebelCon attendees to the Company's technology-driven DSD model and its approach to serving the convenience retail channel. His presentation is expected to cover:

The PRISM+ platform: the Company's in-house AI technology stack supporting routing, inventory management, order flow, and data analytics across the network.

the Company's in-house AI technology stack supporting routing, inventory management, order flow, and data analytics across the network. The hub model: strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs designed to extend reach and drive delivery density without proportional overhead.

strategically placed and designed to extend reach and drive delivery density without proportional overhead. Operating traction: store growth, revenue per store, and gross margin performance as the model scales.

store growth, revenue per store, and gross margin performance as the model scales. The market opportunity: a large, underserved slice of the convenience retail channel that the Company is positioned to consolidate.

a large, underserved slice of the convenience retail channel that the Company is positioned to consolidate. The roadmap: the Company's path from a rebuilt operating platform to a leading nationwide DSD network.

"The last 50 feet of distribution is where technology has to translate into better service for the retailer," said Brett H. Pojunis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GPO Plus, Inc."At RebelCon, I look forward to sharing how PRISM+ and our hub network support our approach to Direct Store Delivery, and how we are working to build a nationwide platform for convenience and specialty retailers."

Review the GPOX Investor Memos

Investors can learn more about the Company's operating model, hub network, unit economics, and market opportunity through its Investor Memo landing page at gpoplus.com/memo. Both editions of the memorandum are available directly:

Retail Investor Memorandum: gpoplus.com/rmemo

Institutional Investor Memorandum: gpoplus.com/imemo

Additional investor materials, filings, and updates are posted at gpoplus.com/investors.

Attend the Conference

Presented by Circa and Market Rebellion, RebelCon 2026 brings together investors, founders, and business operators for programming focused on markets, investing, emerging technology, and business. The event runs October 19-21, with two full days of conference sessions on October 20-21 and VIP experiences beginning October 19.

For the latest agenda, ticket options, and registration, visit the GPOX RebelCon page at https://marketrebellion.com/rebelcon-2026-gpox/.

Can't Make It to Las Vegas? Subscribe to GPOXPulse

GPOXPulse is the official weekly newsletter of GPO Plus, Inc., giving forward-thinking investors a way to get the latest information as quickly as possible, directly from the source. Every edition is Reg FD-compliant and includes company updates, milestones, and answers to investor-submitted questions. Sign up at gpoplus.com/pulse.

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered distribution company focused on modernizing Direct Store Delivery (DSD) for gas stations, convenience stores, and specialty retail. The Company operates a technology-enabled network of Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs designed to efficiently serve a fragmented and historically underserved segment of the market. Its in-house proprietary platform, PRISM+, supports routing, inventory management, and data analytics, helping improve operational efficiency and decision-making across the network. The Company's long-term objective is to build a leading nationwide DSD platform by consolidating a highly fragmented market and aligning product selection with consumer demand.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com.

About RebelCon 2026

RebelCon 2026 is an investing and business event presented by Circa and Market Rebellion at Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. Its program explores public markets, private companies, artificial intelligence, and the decisions behind recognizing opportunity and managing risk.

For more information, please visit https://marketrebellion.com/rebelcon-2026-gpox/.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's operating model, growth strategy, projected revenue, revenue per store, gross margin, store-count targets, the timing of expected milestones, the performance and commercialization of PRISM+ and other technology developed by GPOX Labs, the Company's competitive position, and any statement that does not relate solely to historical or current fact. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "targets," "potential," "path to," "run rate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

The safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are not available to the Company because the Company is an issuer of penny stock as that term is defined in Rule 3a51-1 under the Exchange Act. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: the going concern qualification in the Company's most recent audited financial statements and the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's recurring net losses, working capital deficit, and cumulative deficit; the Company's limited cash on hand; significant customer concentration, including reliance on one customer for a substantial majority of revenue; the Company's need for substantial additional capital, the absence of any committed source of such capital, and the likelihood that any future capital raise will be dilutive to existing shareholders; execution risk in scaling store count, per-store revenue, and operating leverage; competitive dynamics in the DSD and convenience distribution industry, including from larger and better-capitalized competitors; regulatory changes affecting specialty product categories; the availability of qualified drivers, warehouse personnel, and key personnel; the development, deployment, and commercialization of PRISM+ and other technology, including the risk that platforms in internal alpha or beta deployment do not perform as expected when scaled; the concentration of voting control in the holder of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock; integration risks associated with any acquisition; the Company's status as a penny stock issuer and OTCQB-listed company, including limited liquidity, limited analyst coverage, and price volatility; general economic, financial market, and geopolitical conditions; and the additional risk factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gpoplus-otcqb-gpox-ceo-brett-h.-pojunis-to-present-at-rebelcon-2-1234010