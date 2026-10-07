Hannah Mann and Abigail Stuart, Co-Founders of Day One Strategy have been recognised as one of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2026.

The programme was created by private equity investor LDC, part of Lloyds Banking Group, in partnership with The Times. Since 2018, it has celebrated the ambition and achievements of hundreds of exceptional entrepreneurs.

This year The LDC Top 50 attracted more than 620 nominations from across the UK, highlighting the depth of ambition among leaders building successful businesses in every region and sector.

The leaders featured are driven by an appetite for growth that is helping to build stronger, more sustainable businesses and a more competitive UK economy. They are expanding internationally, developing new products and services, challenging established markets and investing in their people.

Together, their businesses generate £1.4bn in annual revenues and employ almost 8,500 people. Headquartered in 55 towns and cities, they demonstrate the contribution that medium-sized businesses make to their communities and the wider UK economy.

Day One Strategy is a global healthcare insight and strategy agency working with eight of the world's ten leading pharmaceutical companies. Founded in 2019, the business has grown rapidly across the UK and US, combining human expertise with purpose-built AI decision tools to give healthcare leaders the insight, speed and clarity they need to launch stronger, grow faster and lead the market.

Hannah Mann, Co-Founder of Day One Strategy said:

"From the start, we set ourselves ambitious goals. We wanted to build a global company that the best people wanted to work with and work for. We even had a picture of Mount Everest as a reminder of the journey ahead. That ambition pushed us to make bold decisions and take risks, and today we're proud to work with eight of the world's ten leading pharmaceutical companies."

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, added: "What stands out about this year's LDC Top 50 is not only what these leaders have already achieved, but their determination to keep moving forward. Across the UK, they are finding new opportunities, investing in their people and building for the future. I congratulate every leader featured this year and wish them continued success."

Read more about The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2026 here: https://bit.ly/4rBJ845

About Day One Strategy

Day One Strategy is the intelligence partner to the world's leading healthcare brands. Founded in 2019 by Hannah Mann and Abigail Stuart, the insights and strategy agency combines industry experts with InsightBrain, its AI decision engine built for healthcare, to help brand teams act with confidence from early opportunity assessment through to performance tracking.

About LDC

LDC is a trusted investment partner for ambitious management teams across the UK. It is part of Lloyds Banking Group and has partnered with hundreds of medium-sized companies across a wide range of sectors, helping them to grow and develop.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007975661/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Abigail Stuart

+44 7507296188

A.stuart@dayonestrategy.com