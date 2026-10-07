Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ynvisible Production AB, has entered into an asset transfer agreement with Stockholm-based Cellfion AB ("Cellfion") to sell its roll-to-roll assets located in Norrköping, Sweden (the "Transaction"). The purchase price is CAD$960,000, payable in cash. Closing is scheduled to take place during the month of October 2026. Ynvisible will retain all of its intellectual property and inventory.

Transaction highlights

Assets sold : The Norrköping roll-to-roll production line and related equipment, the site's service contracts and premises lease, and the employment of production staff, who will transfer to Cellfion.

Assets retained : All of Ynvisible's intellectual property, including its electrochromic display technology and know-how, and all inventory.

Ongoing relationship: At closing, Ynvisible and Cellfion will enter into a profit-sharing agreement covering business generated from the transferred assets, and a service agreement covering potential services from Cellfion to Ynvisible in the future.

Strategic significance

The Transaction is in line with Ynvisible's manufacturing strategy. Custom, lower-volume production is concentrated at the Company's Customer Solutions Center in Charneca de Caparica, Portugal, while high-volume manufacturing is carried out with its global partner, CCL. With that model in place, the Company's own roll-to-roll line in Norrköping is no longer a core asset. Its sale converts fixed assets into cash while preserving a recurring economic interest through the profit-sharing agreement.

The Transaction is expected to reduce annual operating expenses by more than CAD$800,000 and strengthen the Company's balance sheet, allowing Ynvisible to focus resources on its smart label programs and commercial growth.

"This sale completes the shift to our manufacturing model: custom, lower-volume work in Portugal and high-volume production with CCL", said Ramin Heydarpour, Chairman and CEO of Ynvisible. "We keep all of our IP and inventory, and turn the Norrköping assets into cash and a profit share. Cellfion gets a proven line and a trained team, and we stay connected to its success through the profit-sharing agreement".

Closing

Closing is conditional on Cellfion entering into a binding agreement with the landlord for the Norrköping premises. Cellfion and the landlord have agreed on terms, and signing is expected before closing. If the condition is not met or waived by the closing date, either party may terminate the agreement. Ynvisible Interactive Inc. guarantees its subsidiary's obligations under the agreement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc.'s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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