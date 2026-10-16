Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc.(TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces that Mr. Michael Kott has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective October 10, 2026.

Mr. Kott has served on Ynvisible's Board during an important period in the Company's development, contributing to its strategic direction and governance. The Board and management team thank him for his service and dedication to the Company and wish him success in his future endeavors.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Michael for his commitment and valuable contributions to Ynvisible over the years, not only as a Board member but also as a committed investor and shareholder", said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible. "We appreciate the experience and perspective he brought to the Company and wish him every success going forward."

Ynvisible's Board and management team remain focused on executing the Company's strategy, including advancing commercial opportunities, strengthening customer relationships, and supporting the continued development and adoption of sustainable e-paper display solutions.

Mr. Michael Kott will continue to support Ynvisible in an advisory capacity, ensuring the Company continues to benefit from his experience and strategic insight as it pursues its commercial and corporate objectives. The Company will evaluate opportunities to further strengthen its Board as it continues to support its strategic and commercial objectives.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc.'s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319467