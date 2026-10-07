Pattaya Land has announced plans to open Lost Pattaya Land, an all-suite hotel near Walking Street, alongside continued expansion of its private villa portfolio in Pattaya, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan.

Pattaya, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Pattaya Land has announced an expansion plan for 2026 and 2027 that includes opening Lost Pattaya Land, a new all-suite hotel near Walking Street in central Pattaya. The company also plans to continue growing its private villa portfolio across Pattaya, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan.

While Pattaya Land already operates private pool villas and hotel accommodation in these destinations, Lost Pattaya Land will introduce a larger all-suite property in central Pattaya. The new hotel reflects the company's approach of developing different types of accommodation based on each location and the type of stay the property is intended to support.

Lost Pattaya Land is planned as a 49-suite hotel with loft-style duplex layouts. Each suite is expected to include a private jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, and karaoke area, with either a golf simulator or private cinema room incorporated into the space. The format is intended to give families and groups more private space within a hotel setting while keeping the property close to Walking Street and other parts of central Pattaya.

The new property also represents a shift in scale for Pattaya Land's Pattaya operations. Instead of adding another standalone villa, the company is moving into a larger hotel format that can accommodate more guests while retaining the private, self-contained features found across much of its existing portfolio. This gives Pattaya Land another way to serve travelers looking for shared group space without relying entirely on common hotel facilities.

"Travelers are increasingly looking for more than just a conventional hotel room. They want private spaces with memorable design and areas where they can spend quality time with the people who matter to them," said Lana Reficul, Chief Marketing Officer at Pattaya Land. "Expanding across Pattaya, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan lets us deliver that experience across multiple destinations while maintaining our own standards and identity."

With its 2026 and 2027 plan in place, Pattaya Land continues to focus on expanding within the destinations where it already operates while introducing property concepts suited to each location and type of stay. Lost Pattaya Land is expected to be the next major step in that plan as the company moves forward with its broader development strategy.

About Pattaya Land

Pattaya Land is a Thailand-based hospitality group that owns and operates luxury pool villas, hotels, and themed stays in Pattaya, Koh Samui, and Koh Phangan. The company serves families, groups, business travelers, and guests planning private stays or celebrations. Its portfolio includes individually branded villas and hotel properties designed around different locations, layouts, and travel needs across its three operating destinations.

Email: press@pattayaland.com





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