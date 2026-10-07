ImageWorks Display Comes to NACS 2026 with Two New Products, 30 Years of Expertise, and a Simple Promise: Convenience Covered

Planniq Gondola and a reimagined Planniq Strong expand IWD's whole-store portfolio with flexible, retail-ready solutions for center store and beer cave environments.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / ImageWorks Display (IWD) is on the floor at the 2026 NACS Show this week, and for a company celebrating its 30th anniversary, the timing could not be better. At booth 2963 in the North Hall, IWD is introducing Planniq Gondola and a re-imagined Planniq Strong - two products that show how far the company has come from its back-bar roots and where it is headed as a whole-store partner for convenience retailers.

NACS is the convenience industry's biggest annual stage, and IWD is using it to tell a larger story. For three decades, the company has designed, engineered, manufactured, installed, and supported retail display systems built for real store conditions. The products may have evolved, but the promise behind them has remained consistent: listen closely, solve the business challenge, and deliver work that performs in the field.

Two Products Built for Real Store Demands

Planniq Gondola is IWD's new center-store shelving system, redesigned to give retailers greater merchandising flexibility, increased product density, and compatibility with industry-standard components. Adjustable shelves support multiple display angles, while configurable runs, endcaps, and accessories help the system adapt to changing assortments and store formats. Available in Q1 2027, Planniq Gondola provides a durable, scalable foundation for center-store merchandising.

Planniq Strong is engineered for the weight, visibility, and space constraints of refrigerated beer caves. The reimagined system supports 4,700 lbs. per section, 900 lbs. per shelf, and 2,000 lbs. per base. Open, post-free sightlines improve product visibility, while flexible shelf and corner configurations help retailers fit the fixture to the environment. Available in Q1 2027, Planniq Strong combines high-capacity performance with a more organized, shoppable presentation.

"Bring us your beer cave. We'll help build the right solution," the Planniq Strong product sheet states - a direct expression of IWD's collaborative, client-first approach.

Convenience Covered, From the Back Bar to the Beer Cave

ImageWorks made its name in back-bar tobacco displays through its flagship Xulta Impact and Xulta Classic systems. But the story did not stop at the back bar. Over time, the company followed its clients' needs across the store, expanding its portfolio and services to address more of the convenience retail environment.

The Planniq portfolio includes center-store gondola shelving (Planniq Gondola), beer-cave fixtures (Planniq Strong), cooler shelving (Planniq Chill), beverage displays (Planniq Bev), and checkout-lane management (Planniq Queue). IWD's Store Planning & Installation services extend that support from project scope through closeout, helping retailers coordinate programs, reduce executional complexity, and maintain visibility at each stage.

"Our clients want a straight line from strategy to shelf," said Luigi Utili, VP of Operations. "IWD's solutions ensure that the same rigor we bring to design, engineering, and manufacturing shows up in the field - predictable schedules, clean execution in active stores, and clear visibility at every step."

30 Years of Building What Works

ImageWorks was founded in 1996 on a straightforward idea: retailers deserve a fixture partner who listens, delivers, and stands behind the work. Thirty years later, that idea still shapes how the company develops products, manages programs, and supports clients in the field.

"Thirty years of growth comes back to trust," said Justin Raney, CEO. "Our clients return because the products perform, the service is there, and we do what we say we will do. When that culture is paired with continued product innovation and end-to-end execution support, we create stronger outcomes for our clients and durable growth for ImageWorks."

That history is present on the show floor in Las Vegas. Over three decades, IWD has supported recognized convenience retailers including 7-Eleven, Wawa, Kwik Trip, Love's, RaceTrac, and Maverik. The names and programs have changed, but the common thread has remained the same: repeat partnerships earned through product performance, responsive service, and dependable execution.

Visit IWD at NACS 2026

ImageWorks Display is exhibiting at NACS Booth 2963 (in the North Hall) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, October 6-9, 2026. To learn more about Planniq Gondola, Planniq Strong, or IWD's whole-store display and field-service capabilities, visit imageworksdisplay.com or call 800-704-3660.

About ImageWorks Display

Founded in 1996, ImageWorks Display partners with retailers and consumer brands to design, engineer, and manufacture retail display solutions, from in-stock fixture programs to fully custom merchandising systems. With integrated capabilities spanning concept to installation, ImageWorks helps clients improve store performance through smarter ideas, stronger execution, and intentional design.

SOURCE: ImageWorks Display

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/imageworks-display-comes-to-nacs-2026-with-two-new-products-30-years-o-1234074