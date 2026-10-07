Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.: Changan Automobile to Make Major Announcements at Mondial de l'Auto 2026

Changan will introduce CHANGAN NEVO to the European market, unveiling three new models.

Additional powertrain options will be announced, giving European customers a wider choice.

Local investment to underline Changan's long-term commitment to Europe.





PARIS, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changan Automobile today confirmed it will exhibit at Mondial de l'Auto 2026. The announcement follows the company's pan-European brand launch in March 2025 and its product launches at IAA MOBILITY 2025 in September 2025. Changan is now present in 15 European markets. Paris marks the next major milestone for the brand in Europe.





Changan Automobile will host media events in Paris under the theme "Firmly Rooted, Growing Together". The company will make a series of brand and product announcements alongside new localisation initiatives, underlining its long-term commitment to European customers. Changan is building a comprehensive localisation system in Europe covering R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service, and will present its latest progress at the show.

At the show, Changan will introduce CHANGAN NEVO to the European market and present three new models in their European premiere: the CHANGAN NEVO Q05, Q06, and A06. Alongside the CHANGAN NEVO Q05 (EV), Changan is set to introduce the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 PHEV and the right-hand drive CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 PHEV to the European market, providing multiple powertrain options that cater to a wide range of customer needs. Further technology details and European launch timings will be announced on the stand. The models will roll out across Europe in stages, starting in Q4 2026.

Ahead of the show, Changan has confirmed that a mystery guest will join the brand at Mondial de l'Auto 2026. The Portuguese football legend will appear on the Changan stand and drive the brand's flagship models on the streets of Paris. He is a former winner of both the European Footballer of the Year and World Footballer of the Year awards, and his appearance builds on Changan's "Stay in the Game" partnership with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

Mondial de l'Auto is one of the world's leading motor shows, bringing together key players from the automotive industry and its wider ecosystem in Paris. The show will highlight the innovations shaping the cars of tomorrow, while celebrating a passion for automobiles. Changan Automobile will use the event to reaffirm its "In Europe, for Europe" localisation strategy, bringing its brand, products, technologies, and services closer to European customers and creating lasting value for the market.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0ab9558-86d0-428e-b74a-f0ff5ac6bd59