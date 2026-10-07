Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold Über 4.000 USD! 90 % der Lagerstätte getestet - es geht los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905153 | ISIN: US7034811015 | Ticker-Symbol: PE1
Stuttgart
07.10.26 | 21:56
9,980 Euro
-1,24 % -0,125
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,92010,00007.10.
9,86010,06507.10.
ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2026 22:38 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Participants can access the call by dialing (833) 461-5787 in North America or (585) 542-9983 if International and referencing Meeting ID 653 922 397. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for one year.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Contact:

Michael Sabella
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 885-7589

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/patterson-uti-energy-announces-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcas-1234102

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.