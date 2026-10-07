Phoenix Ancient Art Returns to the San Francisco Fall Show with the Heroes of the Trojan War

October 15-18, 2026 | Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason Center | Stand B9

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / For the fifth consecutive year, Phoenix Ancient Art and Hicham Aboutaam return to the San Francisco Fall Show, bringing an exceptional selection of ancient masterpieces to the historic Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason Center from October 15 through 18, on Stand B9.

As ancient mythology enjoys a remarkable resurgence in popular culture, Phoenix Ancient Art looks to one of antiquity's greatest stories: the Trojan War. With Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated The Odyssey bringing the legendary world of Homer to a new generation, the heroes, gods and dramas of ancient Greece are once again capturing the imagination of audiences around the world.

Phoenix Ancient Art answers that fascination with an ample presentation including two extraordinary works that bring these legendary figures vividly to life.

Hicham Aboutaam says: "At the center of our presentation will be an outstanding 6th-century B.C. Attic Greek amphora, depicting the fight of Odysseus and Diomedes, identified by their inscribed names, with Athena in the middle who favors the king of Ithaca."

Far more than a magnificent wine jar, the amphora preserves a pivotal episode from the Trojan War: the theft of the Palladion, the sacred image of Athena believed to protect Troy. According to legend, so long as the Palladion remained within the city, Troy could not fall.

Odysseus and Diomedes, celebrated throughout the epic tradition as inseparable companions, undertook the dangerous mission together. Disguised and operating behind enemy lines, they entered Troy and succeeded in stealing the sacred image, stripping the city of its divine protection and bringing its eventual destruction within reach.

The image captures a rare moment of tension in the mythology. Two men who had fought side by side throughout the war are suddenly brought face to face, their legendary friendship transformed into confrontation. The result is an image that is at once heroic, dramatic and profoundly human.

Joining the amphora is a striking Greek bronze statuette of Odysseus, the legendary hero portrayed by Matt Damon in Nolan's forthcoming The Odyssey.

A masterpiece with captivating expressionism that depicts Odysseus carrying a wineskin on his back and a situla hanging from his left forearm, recalling his encounter with the Cyclops Polyphemus. In Homer's Odyssey, Odysseus uses wine in his desperate attempt to incapacitate the Cyclops and escape the cave where he and his companions have been imprisoned.

Together, these two works offer a compelling glimpse into the world of Homer: heroes, gods, rivalry, cunning and adventure, preserved in bronze and painted ceramic more than two millennia ago.

Beyond these Homeric highlights, Phoenix Ancient Art will present its signature selection of exceptional ancient works, including Egyptian bronzes, Greek vases, Roman marble portraits and sculpture, alongside a sparkling selection of gold and silver chosen especially for this year's Métallique Chic theme.

Known for bringing rare and exceptional antiquities to collectors, institutions and museums around the world, Phoenix Ancient Art invites visitors to discover objects that connect the present directly with the civilizations that shaped Western culture.

Visit Phoenix Ancient Art and Hicham Aboutaam at Stand B9, next to the lecture hall, at the San Francisco Fall Show, October 15-18, and experience history in person.

ABOUT PHOENIX ANCIENT ART

With galleries in New York City (Electrum) and Geneva, Switzerland, Phoenix Ancient Art is one of the world's leading dealers in rare and exquisite antiquities with a focus on Greek and Roman, Near Eastern and Egyptian art. Its works of art have been acquired by world-class museums around the world, as well as by private collectors. Phoenix Ancient Art is a second-generation family business that was founded by Sleiman Aboutaam in 1968 and continues today under the leadership of the next generations.

For more information, contact info@phoenixancientart.com or visit www.phoenixancientart.com.

Contact Information

Hicham Aboutaam

President

info@phoenixancientart.com

+2122887518

SOURCE: Phoenix Ancient Art

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