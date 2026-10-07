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ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2026 22:50 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amplify Capital Group Advises Glide Xpress on Sale of 13 Car Wash Locations

Transaction includes locations in Memphis, Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Amplify Capital Group ("Amplify"), an M&A and capital advisory firm specializing in the car wash industry, announced that it served as sell-side advisor to Glide Xpress Car Wash ("Glide Xpress") in the sale of 13 locations serving Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Northwest Arkansas to Club Car Wash.

The transaction closed in October 2026. Amplify worked closely with the Glide Xpress ownership group, engaging qualified buyers and guiding the parties through a complex transaction.

"The ownership group at Glide Xpress built a business with a meaningful presence across several attractive markets," said Chris Jenks, CEO and Partner of Amplify Capital Group. "We're grateful for the trust they placed in us to represent them in this transaction. Our team focused on understanding their objectives, engaging qualified buyers and guiding the process through a complex transition."

Glide Xpress operates car wash locations across Tennessee and Arkansas, serving customers with express wash services.

As Glide Xpress considered the transition, maintaining continuity for customers and employees was an important consideration. The ownership group believes Club Car Wash's operating approach is a complementary fit for the acquired locations and appreciates the efforts of the employees, customers, advisors and others who helped bring the transaction to a successful close.

The Glide Xpress ownership group also expressed its appreciation to Amplify for its guidance throughout the process and for helping navigate the many considerations involved in the sale.

Glide Xpress will continue to own and operate its locations in Springfield, Missouri, providing the services and customer experience its guests have come to expect.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For Amplify, the transaction represents another advisory engagement in the car wash industry and reflects the firm's work with multi-site operators through complex transactions.

About Amplify Capital Group

Amplify Capital Group is an M&A and capital advisory firm focused on the car wash industry and other fragmented, service-oriented sectors. The firm provides business owners with sell-side advisory, capital advisory and strategic advisory services.

Contact:

Leila Adnani
LAdnani@AmplifyCapGroup.com
480.581.1000

SOURCE: Amplify Capital Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/amplify-capital-group-advises-glide-xpress-on-sale-of-13-car-wash-lo-1233992

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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