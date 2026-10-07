Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Nick Waddell, Founder, Cantech Letter, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the 2026 Cantech Letter Conference ("Conference" or "Cantech Letter") in Toronto.





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Cantech Letter is a proudly Canadian online publication that has operated for more than sixteen years. Cantech works closely with investment banks to get their sell-side research to a broader audience of investment pros and retail investors. Through Cantech Letter, many investors have learned of names such as tech stocks such as Shopify, WELL Health Technologies, Descartes Systems Group, Constellation Software and many more. Cantech also hosts the annual Cantech Investment Conference, where investors can learn about up and coming innovation sector stocks before they become household names.

For more than sixteen years, Cantech Letter has partnered with dozens of Canadian investment banks to bring investors the latest research on companies in the innovation sectors.

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