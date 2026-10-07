Attention Business/Financial Editors:

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, in Burlington, Ontario.

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the management proxy circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company. The election of directors was conducted by a way of vote by ballet. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the results for the election of directors, both by total and as a percentage of votes represented at the meeting:

Nominee Votes For

% For

Votes Against % Against

Romolo Magarelli 54,166,686 91% 5,129,927 9% Douglas A. DeBruin 54,113,616 91% 5,182,997 9% Christopher M. Colclough 57,101,196 96% 2,195,417 4% Dr. Thomas V. Pistor 57,617,103 97% 1,679,510 3% Don Carson 57,591,766 97% 1,704,848 3% Rakesh Patel 54,187,540 91% 5,109,073 9% Brian Piccioni 58,002,410 98% 1,294,204 2%

Re-appointment of Auditor

The resolution re-appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by way show of hands.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production and transmission of video content. The Company's solutions are purchased by the television broadcast, telecommunications, professional audio-visual, content creator, advanced education, government, military, enterprise, and new media sectors to support increasingly complex multi-channel digital and high-definition, Ultra HD, and high dynamic range formats and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient, highly reliable and secure signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317989