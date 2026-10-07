San Antonio bakery making allergy-friendly treats more accessible nationwide.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Miss Chickpea's Bake Shop, a dairy-free and egg-free bakery known for its cake bars and toasters, is now shipping nationwide, giving people with dietary restrictions across the country access to treats that can be hard to find. The new website puts a selection of Miss Chickpea's baked goods within reach for those who struggle to find allergy-friendly options.

For customers managing dairy or egg allergies, choices at bakeries and grocery stores can be limited. "This launch reflects our continued commitment to making clean baked goods accessible," said Tatiana McCullough, owner and founder of Miss Chickpea's Bake Shop. "Now our customers can send Miss Chickpea's items as gifts, order favorites for special occasions or simply enjoy our treats from home, wherever they live."

Since opening, Miss Chickpea's has built its menu around creating homemade vegetarian baked goods as tasty alternatives for customers with dietary preferences and limitations. The bakery's offerings include mixed berry toasters, pumpkin coffee cake scones and banana chocolate chip muffins, all made with the same focus on flavor, clean ingredients and an inclusive bake shop experience.

Miss Chickpea's baked goods are now available for shipping through the official website at misschickpeasbakeshop.com. Availability, product selections and ordering details are subject to change and can be found online.

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ABOUT MISS CHICKPEA'S BAKE SHOP

Miss Chickpea's Bake Shop is a bakery based in San Antonio, Texas, specializing in scratch-made vegetarian pastries, cakes and specialty drinks that are dairy-free and egg-free. Founded in 2018, the woman-owned company is dedicated to clean eating, community and bringing wholesome baked goods to customers nationwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317944