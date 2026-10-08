Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - NRED Intelligent Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) (the "Company" or "NRED) is pleased to announce a strategic decision to focus its principal business on the development and commercialization of technology for the mineral exploration and mining industries. Accordingly, the Company has elected not to proceed with the two option agreements relating to the mineral claims comprising the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project. This decision will enable NRED to direct its resources and management attention toward the continued development and commercialization of MetalCore, its artificial intelligence-driven mineral exploration platform, and the development of complementary artificial intelligence and robotics technologies tailored to the needs of the mining industry.

At the center of the Company's new focus will be its MetalCore mineral exploration platform that it is developing to improve how mineral exploration opportunities are identified, evaluated, and prioritized in an increasingly data-intensive mining environment. The platform is designed to integrate multiple geological datasets, including geology, geochemistry, geophysics, historical reports, nearby deposits, structural trends, and property-level information into a probabilistic scoring model intended to help rank high-priority exploration targets. NRED previously filed a provisional patent application was filed under 35 U.S.C. § 111(b) and entitled "Artificial Intelligence-Driven Mineral Exploration Platform with Multi-Source Geological Data Integration, Probabilistic Scoring Engine, and Blockchain-Based Document Verification System."

NRED intends to concentrate its strategy around three principal areas:

Metal Core - advancing the Company's MetalCore initiatives and technologies with the objective of creating a platform for mineral exploration, analysis and resource development;

Artificial Intelligence - Developing and deploying AI-driven technologies designed to analyze geological and exploration data, identify mineral targets, improve decision-making and increase efficiency throughout the mining lifecycle.

Mining Robotics and Automation - Exploring and developing robotic and autonomous technologies designed to perform mining and exploration activities more efficiently, safely and intelligently.

Change of Management

As part of the Company's new focus, it has appointed Valentin Saitarli, NRED's current Chief Technology Officer, as its President and CEO in place of Brian Goss. Mr. Goss will continue to act as a director of the Company.

Mr. Saitarli is an artificial intelligence technologist and entrepreneur with more than a decade of experience developing machine learning and computer vision systems across enterprise and industrial applications. He is Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of EyeX LLC where he leads technology strategy and product development focused on AI-powered visual intelligence solutions for mining, defense, and smart city applications. Earlier in his career, Mr. Saitarli worked at Infosys' Knowledge Institute in New York, where he advised enterprise clients on artificial intelligence, automation, and digital transformation initiatives centered on the company's enterprise AI platform.

Mr. Saitarli completed executive studies in artificial intelligence, generative AI, and computer vision at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and executive education at Stanford University. He graduated magna cum laude from Columbia University, where he served as a research assistant applying computational linguistics to the analysis of more than 30,000 collective bargaining agreements, contributing to research later published as Optimal Contract Design in the Wild. His work has focused on computer vision, behavioral AI, computational linguistics, and transformer-based architectures with experience spanning object detection, visual analytics, and enterprise AI systems.

Prior to forming EyeX LLC, Mr. Saitarli was a member of the founding leadership team at AiMerch, a computer vision company that participated in the StartX accelerator and Techstars and Google for Startups programs. Earlier roles included positions at Apple and Uber, and he later founded PRAI, an artificial intelligence platform focused on neural network technologies. In 2025, he was appointed to teach a course in computer vision and process optimization at Florida International University. His work has been featured in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and Entrepreneur.

"This is an important evolution for NRED," said Valentin Saitarli, the new CEO of NRed Intelligent Mining. "Our work in mineral exploration has given us firsthand insight into the limitations of traditional exploration and mining. We believe the next major opportunity is not simply discovering another mineral property-it is developing the intelligence, technology and autonomous systems that can fundamentally change how mineral resources are discovered and developed."

Saitarli continued: "Artificial intelligence and robotics are rapidly transforming industries around the world, and mining represents an enormous opportunity for that transformation. By focusing NRED's resources on MetalCore, AI, and robotics, we intend to build technology that can potentially be deployed across many mineral projects rather than concentrating our resources on a single exploration property."

The Company believes the combination of artificial intelligence, advanced geological data analysis, and autonomous systems has the potential to significantly improve the speed, accuracy, safety and economics of mineral exploration and mining.

NRED intends to provide additional information regarding its MetalCore, AI, and robotics initiatives as these programs advance.

About NRED Intelligent Mining Inc.

NRed Intelligent Mining Inc. is focused on the application of artificial intelligence, advanced data technologies, automation and robotics to mineral exploration and mining. The Company's strategy is centered on developing technologies designed to make the discovery and development of critical and strategic mineral resources more intelligent, efficient and scalable.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, development of artificial intelligence technologies, its MetalCore initiatives, robotics and automation technologies, commercialization plans, the anticipated benefits of such technologies, and the Company's ability to fund these anticipated developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the Company's technology initiatives will be successfully developed or commercialized or achieve the anticipated benefits.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable

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