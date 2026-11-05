Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - NRED Intelligent Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) (the "Company" or "NRED) is pleased to announce that it has added 93,967 helium gas analyses from 52,148 wells in Canada and the United States to the database of MetalCore, the Company's geological AI platform that is in development. The addition follows the U.S. Department of Energy's (the "DOE") decision to place helium on its Critical Material List.

On October 23, 2026, the DOE announced that helium is the 20th material on its Critical Material List. The notice was published in the Federal Register on October 27, 2026. According to the notice, helium cannot be substituted in several critical energy uses, including semiconductor manufacturing, leak testing of natural gas infrastructure, and quantum computing.

"When the Department of Energy added helium to its critical materials list, we immediately decided to add these analyses to the MetalCore database so that NRED stays relevant and reflects anticipated market demand," said Valentin Saitarli, Chief Executive Officer of NRED. "The database now holds more than 93,000 helium measurements from wells across Canada and the United States. Our next step is to pinpoint where higher readings occur and how they relate to the existing geological data in MetalCore."

Summary of Added Data:

93,967 gas analyses that report helium, from 52,148 wells

Canada: 76,558 analyses from 36,721 wells in Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba

United States: 17,409 analyses from 15,427 wells in 37 states

Sample dates from 1914 to 2026

11,193 analyses from 8,170 wells report at least 0.3 mol % helium, including 2,531 analyses from 1,842 wells that report at least 1.0 mol%

125 existing MetalCore records of mineral deposits and occurrences list helium as a commodity

The data reflect reported helium concentrations in individual gas samples. They do not establish economically recoverable helium, and the Company does not hold any interest in a helium property.

Each analysis is stored with its location and source and, where reported, the sampled depth interval, sample date, and the other measured gases, such as nitrogen, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, hydrogen sulphide, and methane, are recorded.

Data Sources

The analyses come from publicly available datasets published by the Alberta Energy Regulator and Alberta Geological Survey, the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and regulators and geological surveys in British Columbia, Manitoba, and Kansas. Where the same analysis appeared in more than one dataset, it was counted once. NRED has not independently verified the original sampling procedures, laboratory methods, or the accuracy or completeness of these third-party records.

Next Steps

NRED intends to make the helium data searchable in MetalCore alongside the platform's existing geological, geophysical, and geochemical records, so that helium readings can be compared with geology, structure, and known deposits.

Appointment of Valentina Rozental as Director

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Valentina Rozental to its Board of Directors.

Valentina Rozental brings a multidisciplinary background to the Company spanning mining engineering, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, filmmaking, and strategic communications. Her experience combines technical training with the ability to translate complex concepts into compelling narratives for investors, partners, and other stakeholders.

Ms. Rozental studied Mining Engineering at INACAP in Chile from 2010 to 2016, building a foundation in mineral resource development, mining operations, extraction methods, and industrial processes. She further broadened her technical education through studies at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) in Canada, with coursework focused on mining, blasting, environmental reclamation, and business.

She subsequently pursued filmmaking studies at the New York Film Academy in Miami in 2023 and 2025. Through V.ROZZ Films, she has directed and developed cinematic and documentary projects, including Destination Hawaii and Queen of the Wave, receiving recognition at international film festivals for directing and creative achievement.

In connection with the appointment, NRED's President, Valentin Saitarli stated, "Valentina Rozental's understanding of artificial intelligence, automation, predictive analytics, process optimization, and digital visualization at the intersection of the natural resources sector will be asset to the Company. As a member of the Board, she will support NRED's technology strategy, assess opportunities for AI-enabled applications, and communicate our technological capabilities, operational progress, and growth initiatives."

Ms. Rozental's responsibilities will include supporting technology partnerships, developing digital communications, and presenting complex mining and industrial concepts to capital markets audiences in a clear and engaging manner. Her combination of mining engineering education, technology interests, and international media experience provides a distinctive perspective on the intersection of natural resources, artificial intelligence, and digital innovation. This perspective supports the Company's efforts to advance technology adoption, strengthen stakeholder engagement, and communicate its long-term value proposition.

Concurrent with Ms. Rozental's appointment, Brian Goss and Benjamin Asuncion have resigned as directors of the Company. NRED thanks Messrs. Goss and Asuncion for their contributions to the Board.

About NRED Intelligent Mining Inc.

NRed Intelligent Mining Inc. is focused on the application of artificial intelligence, advanced data technologies, automation and robotics to mineral exploration and mining. The Company's strategy is centered on developing technologies designed to make the discovery and development of critical and strategic mineral resources more intelligent, efficient and scalable.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, the value and potential marketability of the helium database contents, the impact of the DOE adding helium to its critical material list, the Company's intention to evaluate how helium occurrences are related to other MetalCore database contents, the development of artificial intelligence technologies, commercialization plans, the anticipated benefits of such technologies, and Ms. Rozenthal's potential contribution to these initiatives and the Company's ability to fund these anticipated developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the Company's technology initiatives will be successfully developed or commercialized or achieve the anticipated benefits.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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