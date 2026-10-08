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Dow Jones News
08.10.2026 07:33 Uhr
237 Leser
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Press release: Ground-breaking ceremony for 122 apartments in the Nordbau

Press release: Ground-breaking ceremony for 122 apartments in the Nordbau 

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous 
Press release: Ground-breaking ceremony for 122 apartments in the Nordbau 
2026-10-08 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release  
  
 
Ground-breaking ceremony for 122 apartments in the Nordbau 
    
Lucerne/Aarau, 8 October 2026 - Mobimo, together with representatives of the local government and other project 
partners, held a ground-breaking ceremony for the final expansion phase of the Aeschbachquartier in Aarau. The 
conversion of the former Rockwell production building will add another urban component to the site. 
  
 
Following the recent completion of the Hofhaus and Hallenhaus and their occupation, a milestone can now also be 
celebrated in the adjacent construction area of the Nordbau. Representatives of the city of Aarau and numerous other 
project partners attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the conversion and extension. 
 
Based on plans by Schneider & Schneider Architekten, Aarau, Mobimo is building a total of 122 rental apartments of 
various sizes and designs, as well as an additional area for commercial use on the ground floor. The homes range from 
compact apartments for individuals to larger apartments for families. This diversity is intended to create a range of 
housing options that meet the varying needs of different generations and circumstances, while optimally complementing 
the existing offering in the Aeschbachquartier. 
 
The Nordbau combines the industrial history of the site with contemporary living. Parts of the existing building will 
be retained and integrated into the new development. This not only visibly preserves the site's past and creates new 
living space but also saves a significant amount of grey energy. This sustainable character will remain in place once 
the buildings go into operation. The Nordbau is being built in accordance with the Minergie ECO standard. Photovoltaic 
installations on the roof surfaces and district heating ensure a resource-efficient and forward-looking energy supply. 
The project is complemented by outdoor spaces in harmony with nature, with native plant species as well as new 
footpaths and bicycle routes. 
 
Completion and occupation of the rental apartments are scheduled for the second half of 2028. Letting activities will 
therefore begin in early 2028. 

If you have any queries, please contact: 
Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communication 
medien@mobimo.ch 
+41 44 397 11 86 

About Mobimo 
With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 4.3 billion, Mobimo 
Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises 
residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for 
third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The 
buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects 
to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment 
opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 180 employees. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2412130 2026-10-08 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2412130&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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