Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Journées Francophones de Radiologie (JFR 2026) - 08 October, 2026 --

Avatar Medical, an award-winning company advancing medical imaging from visualization to clinical understanding, today announced CE Marking for Avatar Medical Vision, its software platform to visualize CT and MR images in 3D and VR for surgical planning and intervention, enabling commercialization in Europe.

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Key Takeaways:

The first software CE-Marked for use with a glasses-free 3D medical display Surgeons and patients can now benefit from the same depth perception as with a headset, without wearing anything on their head. With no headsets to clean, no cables to manage and no occasionally unreliable hardware, glasses-free 3D is much better suited to everyday clinical settings, from consultations to surgical planning.

A stronger foundation for international growth. Building on Avatar Medical Vision's initial CE marking in 2025, this latest milestone enables commercialization of its glasses-free 3D capabilities in Europe. With regulatory clearances in both Europe and the United States, Avatar Medical can pursue broader adoption across two major healthcare markets.

Progress toward Visual Intelligence for Surgery throughout the care journey. Avatar Medical's focus extends from patient consultations to surgical planning and the operating room. This milestone strengthens two key steps of that journey, consultation and surgical planning, by making patient-specific anatomy easier to understand across multiple specialties.

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About Avatar Medical

Founded in 2020, Avatar Medical is pioneering Visual Intelligence for Surgery, building a scalable solution that transforms medical imaging into actionable visual information throughout the surgical care journey. Its flagship solution, Avatar Medical Vision, converts CT and MRI scans into interactive, lifelike 3D visualizations instantly and without segmentation, giving clinicians a more intuitive way to understand patient-specific anatomy, plan procedures, collaborate and communicate with patients. From consultation and preoperative planning through the operating room, the company is working to make visual intelligence accessible wherever critical surgical decisions are made. Originating from research conducted at Institut Curie and Institut Pasteur, Avatar Medical has FDA-cleared and CE-marked technology products. It works with more than 20 hospitals across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at avatarmedical.ai.

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