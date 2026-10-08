Each year solar technical advisory and inspection servicer HelioVolta releases a report on solar performance and safety called the SolarGrade PV Health Report. Now in its fourth edition, the 2026 report benchmarks the quality of solar assets with field data from nearly 8 GW of PV assets across more than 1,500 projects inspected in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The assessed projects vary widely in size, with an average system size of 5.6 MW and a median system size of 0.5 MW. By project type, rooftop systems make up 83% of all inspected assets, followed by tracker systems at 10%, ground-mounted systems ...

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