The latest report from energy industry data analyst SunWiz shows 311.8 MW of small-scale solar (0-100 kW) was registered across Australia in September 2026, a 7.29% increase on the 290 MW installed during the previous month. The September tally is one of the highest monthly totals of the year, eclipsed only by the 505 MW registered in April 2026 and the 320 MW installed in July. The September 2026 total is well clear of the approximately 240 MW registered in the same month last year. SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the market continues to benefit from the federal government's Cheaper ...

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