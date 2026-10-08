Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Reminder for Investors, Analysts and Media to Register for Upcoming R&D Day

Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN) - Faron's R&D Day takes place on 8 October 2026

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer treatments that harness the power of the immune system, today reminds investors, analysts and media that its R&D Day will take place today on Thursday, 8 October 2026. The event will be held as a live webcast beginning at 08:00 am (EDT) / 13:00 pm (BST) / 15:00 pm (EEST) and is expected to last approximately three hours.

Register for the Faron R&D Day webcast: FARON R&D DAY 2026

At the R&D Day, Faron will provide a comprehensive update on the progress of its lead immunotherapy candidate, bexmarilimab, including recent developments across its clinical programs in hematological cancers and solid tumors. Faron's lead clinical trial, BEXERA, and its investigator-initiated trial pipeline continue to progress in line with previously communicated timelines. The event will also feature presentations from internationally recognized clinical experts, who will discuss current treatment challenges and opportunities in areas of significant unmet medical need.

The R&D Day is designed to offer participants an in-depth look at the scientific foundation of bexmarilimab, its clinical development strategy, and the commercial opportunity represented by Faron's expanding oncology pipeline.

The agenda is as follows:

Part 1

Welcome and opening remarks - Tuomo Pätsi , MSc, Chairman

, MSc, Chairman BEXERA and the evolving MDS treatment landscape - Amer Zeidan , MD, MBBS, MHS - Chief, Division of Hematologic Malignancies at Yale Cancer Center and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine

, MD, MBBS, MHS - Bexmarilimab in MDS: inside the bone marrow - Maija Hollmén , PhD, CSO

in MDS: inside the bone marrow - , PhD, CSO Blood Cancer United & TAP: tackling unmet needs in HR-MDS - Blaine Robinson, PhD- VP, Therapy Acceleration Program (TAP), Blood Cancer United

Break: 09:20-09:45 EDT / 14:20-14:45 BST / 16:20-16:45 EEST

Part 2

Pipeline review - Petri Bono , MD, PhD, CMO

, MD, PhD, CMO BEXAR: expanding bexmarilimab into sarcomas - César Serrano , MD, PhD - Group Leader of the Sarcoma Translational Research Program at the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology

into sarcomas - , MD, PhD - Bexmarilimab market opportunity - Ralph Hughes , MSc, BSc, CBO

market opportunity - , MSc, BSc, CBO Key priorities and vision - Juho Jalkanen , MD, PhD, CEO

, MD, PhD, CEO Panel Q&A

Closing remarks and outlook - Juho Jalkanen, MD, PhD, CEO

The original announcement on 10 September 2026 for the event link: https://faron.com/releases-and-announcements/faron-announces-rd-day-2/

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes by targeting myeloid cell function. It binds to Clever-1, a receptor on immunosuppressive macrophages that helps cancer evade the immune system. By targeting Clever-1, bexmarilimab reprograms the tumor microenvironment to ignite a potent anti-tumor immune response.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers and solid tumors in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland

(Media)

Kare Laukkanen +358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223

kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi LifeSci Partners, US

(Investors)

Daniel Ferry +1 617 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner +44 (0) 207 213 0880 Sisu Partners Oy

(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)

Juha Karttunen

Jukka Järvelä +358 (0)40 555 4727

+358 (0)50 553 8990

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-reminder-for-investors-analysts-and-media-to-register-for-u-1234233