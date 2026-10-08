Bangladesh has approved a 442 MW grid-connected solar power plant with battery storage as the country seeks to address persistent electricity shortages and increase renewable energy generation. The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, approved the project on Wednesday. The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will develop the project at a total cost of BDT 25 billion ($200 million), making it the country's largest solar power plant. The facility will be built next to the 1.32 GW coal-fired Rampal Power Station in Bagerhat ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...