Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG
Conference feedback: Focus on tungsten, growth drivers and M&A
We hosted INDUS CFO and IR at our annual Paris conference. With the tungsten situation under control, the company should re-focus on its M&A strategy. At the same time Infrastructure and Engineering should continue to see operational improvements. In detail:
You can download the research here: indus-holding-ag-2026-10-08-update-en-21bf1
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2412216 08.10.2026 CET/CEST
© 2026 EQS Group