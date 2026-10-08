Researchers at the University of Cagliari in Italy have designed a hybrid energy system that combines a three-stage air-source heat pump for industrial steam generation with on-site PV, battery energy storage and the electricity grid. Unlike conventional high-temperature heat pump systems that rely on industrial waste heat, the proposed system extracts heat directly from ambient air, allowing it to produce steam without an available waste-heat source. The researchers optimized the PV and battery capacities to minimize the levelized cost of heat (LCOH), with the grid providing additional electricity ...

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