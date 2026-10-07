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WKN: A3DHX9 | ISIN: DK0061802139 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AJ0
Tradegate
08.10.26 | 09:09
30,800 Euro
-1,91 % -0,600
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALK-ABELLO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALK-ABELLO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,94031,10010:46
31,00031,04010:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 19:06 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALK Abello: ALK upgrades its full-year outlook on strong tablet sales

Inside Information

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B) today announced that the 2026 full-year financial outlook has been upgraded reflecting a strong growth momentum in tablet sales across regions.

  • Revenue is now expected to grow by 16-17% in local currencies (previously 14-16% growth) based on growth in all sales regions and product lines with tablets as the key growth driver.
  • The EBIT margin is now expected at around 27% (previously 26%), mainly reflecting operating leverage from the higher revenue outlook.

ALK will release its Q3 2026 report on 17 November 2026.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

This announcement contains inside information. This is information that ALK-Abelló A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. ALK's activities cover the entire value chain of developing, sourcing, producing, and marketing a diversified portfolio of products for diagnosing and treating respiratory allergies and severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in both children and adults. Headquartered in Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Nasdaq: ALK B). Visit us at www.alk.net-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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