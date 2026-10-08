Alma Media: Changes in Alma Media's Organizational Structure and Group Management Team

Alma Media Corporation Stock Exchange Release 8 October 2026 at 9 a.m.

CHANGES IN ALMA MEDIA'S ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE AND GROUP MANAGEMENT TEAM

Alma Media Corporation is renewing its organizational structure to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the execution of its strategy. The company will combine its Corporate Communications and Human Resources functions into a single organization. As a result of the organizational change, the composition of the current Group Management Team will be streamlined.

The new combined Human Resources and Communications function will be led by the current Group Management Team member, Elina Kukkonen, Executive Vice President, Communications and Brand.

As a consequence of combining the functions, the current position of Merja Ristilä, who has been responsible for Human Resources and a member of the Group Management Team, will be discontinued, and she will leave the Group Management Team on 31 October 2026.



- Technological advances, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, and evolving customer needs are reshaping markets at a rapid pace. To succeed, we must continuously renew ourselves and create value for both customers and the business. By combining our Human Resources and Communications functions, we are streamlining our organization and strengthening our ability to execute our strategy.

I would like to warmly thank Merja Ristilä for her significant contribution to the company and wish her every success in the future," says Kai Telanne, President and CEO of Alma Media.



Following this change, Alma Media's Group Management Team will consist of the following members as of 1 November 2026:

Kai Telanne, President and CEO

Mikko Korttila, General Counsel

Taru Lehtinen, Chief Financial Officer

Tommi Raivisto, Chief Digital Officer

Elina Kukkonen, Executive Vice President Human Resources and Communications

Tiina Kurki Executive Vice President, Alma Media Solutions

Vesa-Pekka Kirsi, Executive Vice President, Alma Career

Santtu Elsinen, Executive Vice President, Alma Marketplaces

Juha-Petri Loimovuori, Executive Vice President, Alma News Media

Alma Media Corporation

Kai Telanne

President and CEO

For more information:

Kai Telanne, President and CEO

Tel. +358 10 665 3500

Alma Media in brief

Alma Media is an international company of digital media, marketplaces and services with a strong capacity for renewal. We inspire human curiosity and choice by creating services that combine technology and content with a local heart. In Finland, our best-known brands include Kauppalehti, Talouselämä, Iltalehti, Jobly, Etuovi.com, Nettiauto and Nettimoto. Our recruitment services include prace.cz and jobs.cz in Czechia, Profesia.sk in Slovakia and mojposao.net in Croatia.

In Finland, our business operations include leading housing and automotive marketplaces, financial and professional media, national consumer media and content and data services for businesses and professionals. Alma Media's international business in Eastern Central Europe, Sweden and the Baltic countries consists of recruitment services and an online marketplace for commercial properties.

Alma Media operates in 10 countries in Europe and employs approximately 1,650 professionals. Alma Media's revenue from continuing operations was EUR 327 million in 2025 of which the share of digital business was 86%. Alma Media's share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. Read more at www.almamedia.fi/en/