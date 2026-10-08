Rejlers AB: Hans-Jørgen Wibstad appointed CFO of proposed Multiconsult Rejlers

Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) and Rejlers AB (publ) (STO: REJL B)

Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Multiconsult ASA, effective 1 November 2026. Upon completion of the proposed merger between Multiconsult ASA and Rejlers AB (publ), subject to shareholder approval and fulfilment of the other closing conditions, he will become CFO of the combined company, Multiconsult Rejlers. He will be based at the main office in Oslo. The appointment completes the recruitment process announced when the companies presented the proposed merger on 7 September 2026 and completes the formation of the executive management team of the combined group.

Hans-Jørgen Wibstad joins from Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, where he has served as CFO since May 2022. He was previously CFO of Multiconsult from 2019 to 2022. Before joining Multiconsult, he was CFO of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from 2012 to 2017. He has also worked in corporate banking at Danske Bank, Crédit Agricole and Nordea.

Across more than 20 years in CFO and senior management positions, Wibstad has gained broad experience of financial management and reporting, capital markets and M&A, international business development and investor communication. He holds an MBA from the University of Colorado Boulder and was elected to the Board of Directors of Multiconsult in April 2026.

"Hans-Jørgen combines deep financial expertise with broad experience from listed international companies and a proven track record as a leader. His knowledge of Multiconsult and his experience of transformation, capital markets and value creation make him the right person for this role. I am confident that we will make a strong team. He will have an important part to play as we build a leading multidisciplinary consultancy and further develop our market positions," says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO of Rejlers.

"I am very pleased that Hans-Jørgen has accepted the role of CFO in the new group. He played an important role in leading the transformation and improvements at Multiconsult during his time as CFO from 2019 to 2022. He knows our organisation and business well and will contribute significantly as we create a stronger platform for profitable growth and long-term value creation. I am particularly pleased to welcome him back to Multiconsult at this exciting stage in the development of the new group," says Kristin O. Augestad, interim CEO of Multiconsult.

"I am delighted to take on the role of CFO of Multiconsult Rejlers and to join the new group at an exciting point in its development. Multiconsult and Rejlers are two strong companies with complementary capabilities and significant potential. I look forward to working with the management and finance teams to build a strong financial platform, support the integration and contribute to profitable growth and long-term value creation for shareholders, clients and employees," says Hans-Jørgen Wibstad.

Wibstad will assume the role as CFO of Multiconsult ASA on 1 November 2026. He will step down from its Board of Directors on 8 October 2026, coinciding with this announcement. Upon completion of the proposed merger, Wibstad will assume the role of CFO of the combined company, Multiconsult Rejlers. Anna Jennehov will continue as Finance Director in the combined company, contributing her extensive experience and knowledge of the business. If the merger does not proceed, Wibstad will remain CFO of Multiconsult ASA.

The proposed merger remains subject to shareholder approvals, regulatory clearances and other customary completion conditions. Completion is expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, Rejlers AB, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer, Multiconsult ASA,+47 416 11 161, pal.sverre.jorgensen@multiconsultgroup.com

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers AB, +46704771700, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for Issuers. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 8 October 2026.

About Multiconsult

Multiconsult is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy company operating across Building and Properties, Mobility and Transportation, Energy and Industry, and Water and Environment. The group has more than 4,200 employees and operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, the UK and Eastern Africa. In 2025, Multiconsult reported net operating revenues of approximately NOK 5.7 billion and EBITA of approximately NOK 395 million. Multiconsult is listed on Euronext Oslo Børs and has its registered office in Oslo, Norway. www.multiconsultgroup.com

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com