Rejlers AB: Rejlers wins contract as Skanska builds new facility for Hydro on Karmøy

Rejlers and Aventi have jointly secured a contract from Skanska, which is building a new aluminium wire production facility at Hydro's existing plant on Karmøy in Norway. The assignment includes electrical and high-voltage engineering design, automation support and responsibility for project management in the assignment.

Aventi and Rejlers will carry out the assignment as a turnkey subcontract for Skanska. Rejlers is responsible for electrical and high-voltage engineering design and will also contribute expertise in automation. The scope also includes project management and project support for the turnkey subcontract, including interface coordination and document control. The work will be managed from Rejlers' office in Tønsberg.

"We are proud to contribute to such a strategically important industrial project. Our long-standing and close collaboration with Aventi and Skanska in road and tunnel infrastructure is now expanding into the industrial sector. With specialist expertise across several engineering disciplines, we look forward to contributing to the successful delivery of the project," says Larissa Gustafsson, Head of Industry & Energy at Rejlers Norway.

Detailed engineering design is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027, with the new facility expected to be completed in 2028. The new production line will have a capacity of approximately 110,000 tonnes of aluminium wire per year.

"Rejlers is a partner we know well from several major infrastructure projects. With their expertise in electrical engineering, high-voltage systems and automation, we are well positioned to deliver a modern and efficient facility for Skanska and Hydro," says Vidar Låte, Managing Director of Aventi Installations AS.

For further information, please contact:

Larissa Gustafsson, Head of Industry & Energy, Rejlers Norge, +47 40 32 56 98, larissa.gustafsson@rejlers.no

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com