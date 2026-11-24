Skanska has signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency to construct a new maintenance and administration facility at Haakonsvern naval base in Bergen, Norway. The contract is worth NOK 2.9 billion, about SEK 2.9 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The new facility will include maintenance halls, workshops, storage areas and administrative premises. It will form part of the new submarine facilities at Haakonsvern, the main base of the Royal Norwegian Navy, where six Norwegian and three German submarines will be maintained during their operational lifetime.

Construction is scheduled to commence before the end of 2026. The submarine facilities are scheduled to be ready to receive the first submarine in 2029.

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

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