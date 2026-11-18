

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST), a Swedish construction and development company, said Wednesday that it has secured an additional contract worth $80 million from an existing client for a technology facility in the U.S.



The contract will be included in the company's U.S. order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2026.



The company said work began in April 2026 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.



In Stockholm, Skanska shares closed down 0.85% at SEK 304.40 on Tuesday.



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