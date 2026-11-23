Skanska is moving today into its new global headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. The self-developed office building Olivin will become the new workplace for Skanska Group, Skanska Sweden and Skanska's Commercial Property Development Nordic. Here, key parts of the operations are brought together under one roof, making Olivin a central meeting place for the Group's continued development.

Developed and built by Skanska, Olivin is a perfect example of the company's combined expertise in project development, construction, sustainability and innovation. The new headquarters is designed to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing and new ideas - incorporating neurodesign, carefully planned lighting and acoustic environments, and biophilic elements, integrating nature into the built environment to enhance both well-being and performance.

"Olivin demonstrates how we create long-term value by operating across the entire value chain," says Anders Danielsson, President and CEO of Skanska Group. "With a clear focus on well-being, interaction and productivity, this is a modern workplace that supports both people and business development. The fact that the building is over 90 percent leased is strong commercial proof. It confirms the attractiveness of the area, and Olivin marks the starting point for our continued development of western Kungsholmen."

A place for meetings and new ideas

In addition to office spaces, Olivin offers conference facilities and terraces, as well as spaces for a gym, wellness and bicycle parking. On the open street level, K-märkt will serve as a central operator providing a restaurant, café, catering services and reception. The building is characterized by resource-efficient design, thoughtful material choices, circularity and construction methods with lower climate impact, and is aiming for LEED Platinum certification.

"Our new headquarters brings our expertise together and creates new opportunities to meet, collaborate and grow," says Magnus Persson, Business Unit President for Skanska Sweden. "Olivin will be a place where we can shape and test new ways of working and new ideas. At the same time, it becomes an attractive meeting place for customers, partners and employees, showcasing the breadth of what we can achieve. It is a workplace we can all be proud of."

Olivin comprises a total of 23,000 square meters across 11 floors. Skanska has signed a lease for approximately 13,000 square meters. Other tenants include Telenor Sweden and Telenor Connexion, which will establish their Swedish headquarters in the property, as well as an additional unnamed tenant.

"Western Kungsholmen is one of Stockholm's most attractive locations for both working and living," says Jan Odelstam, Business Unit President for Skanska Commercial Property Development Nordics. "It is an area that Skanska has been developing for a long time, and something we look forward to continuing.

Olivin is part of the initiative for new offices and housing that strengthens the area as a vibrant district."

For further information please contact:

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations & Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.