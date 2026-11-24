

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Construction company Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST) announced on Tuesday that it has signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency to build a maintenance and administration facility at Haakonsvern naval base in Bergen, Norway.



The contract is worth NOK 2.9 billion or about SEK 2.9 billion and will be included in Skanska's Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2026, the company said.



The facility will include maintenance halls, workshops, storage areas and administrative premises and will form part of new submarine facilities at the base.



Skanska said the facilities will support maintenance of six Norwegian and three German submarines during their operational lifetimes.



Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of 2026, with the facilities expected to be ready to receive the first submarine in 2029.



Shares of Skanska were down 0.96% at 299.40 Kronor in Stockholm trading.



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