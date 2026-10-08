Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia collaborates with PathAI to broaden access to AI-driven diagnostics

Aiforia collaborates with PathAI to broaden access to AI-driven diagnostics

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, October 8, 2026 at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Aiforia, a pioneer in AI-driven diagnostics for pathology, today announced a commercial agreement with PathAI, a member of the Roche Group and a global leader in AI-powered digital pathology solutions and the developer of the market-leading AISight¹ Dx Image Management System (IMS). In this collaboration, Aiforia's AI solutions will be made available to laboratories through the AISight Marketplace.

The agreement pairs Aiforia's deep learning technology and position as a leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI solutions for digital pathology in Europe with PathAI's strong installed base and presence in the United States, extending the reach of Aiforia's AI models to a broader base of laboratories across both regions.

"This agreement with PathAI is an important step in expanding access to Aiforia's AI solutions. By making our models available through AISight Dx, we can reach laboratories and pathologists who are already working within PathAI's platform and strengthen our presence especially in the U.S. market," said Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

"Our goal with AISight Dx is to give pathologists everything they need in one place," said Nick Brown, Chief Growth Officer, PathAI. "With Aiforia's AI solutions embedded directly into case review workflows, alongside our expanding algorithm catalog and seamless connectivity to lab and hospital IT systems through AISight Link, laboratories get a single, curated ecosystem spanning biomarker quantification, tissue classification, and diagnostic decision support, all contracted, billed, and supported through PathAI."

¹ AISight® Dx is CE-IVD-marked for primary diagnosis in the EEA, CH, and UK.

Further inquiries

Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc

tel. +33 61 041 6686

https://investors.aiforia.com/



Certified Adviser

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

ubcf@unitedbankers.fi



About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare. In Europe, Aiforia is the leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI-powered solutions for digital pathology.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France, and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com