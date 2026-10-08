iZafe Group AB: September Monthly Update - New Municipal Agreements and Launch in Iceland

September brought new municipal agreements in Sweden and the commercial launch of Dosell in Iceland. At the same time, deliveries from the ongoing production batch continued, alongside further work on customer implementations and partner support across our markets.

In our August update, we described how our focus is increasingly shifting towards converting available units and existing agreements into active use. That direction remains unchanged. During September, we both broadened our commercial base and continued building the conditions for further installations during the autumn.

From production to active Dosell units

Production of the batch of approximately 1,300 Dosell units described in our August update has continued. By the end of September, approximately 400 units had been delivered from the factory. These units are now available for planned customer installations, with the focus on coordinating delivery, training, installation and go-live activities during the autumn.

The next step is to align deliveries with customer training, installation and start-up. It is when Dosell is put into active use and begins generating recurring revenue that the financial impact builds. An efficient process from inventory to customer is therefore important both for growth and for how we manage our working capital.

Sweden - new agreements through Adda

During September, Dosell signed agreements with the municipalities of Mora, Orsa and Älvdalen following a joint procurement under Adda's national framework agreement. Dosell was selected as the sole supplier following an overall evaluation of price and quality.

The municipalities' estimated requirement is approximately 120 units during the contract period. Volumes are not guaranteed, and implementation is expected to take place gradually during the winter and spring of 2026/2027, with the contracts commencing on 1 December.

These agreements are a concrete example of how Adda's framework agreement is translating into new municipal business. In parallel, work continues with existing customers and previously awarded contracts. Training, clear working methods and follow-up after go-live are important factors in enabling municipalities to expand the use of Dosell to more users.

The Netherlands - customer follow-up and planned implementations

In the Netherlands, we continued during September to work on customer follow-up and planning for upcoming implementations. The local team has developed a concrete plan for customer activities and rollouts during the remainder of the year. The work also includes preparations for Dosell Pro and integrations with healthcare organisations' existing systems.

The priority is to support existing customers in their day-to-day use of Dosell and ensure that planned implementations progress to installation. This requires close coordination between our local team, customers and technical support from Sweden.

Iceland - from preparations to commercial launch

In August, we described the preparations for our market introduction in Iceland. During September, Dosell became commercially available through SKAND and the Lyfja pharmacy chain, and the first customers received their units. Dosell is also available for demonstration at selected Lyfja pharmacies.

The partnership gives us a local sales channel where individuals and family members can receive advice and support before starting to use Dosell. The introduction is still at an early stage, and our focus is on supporting the first users and incorporating their feedback.

Following the end of the month, Lyfja also supported the launch with a feature article published by Vísir on 7 October. The article describes how the medication dispenser can simplify day-to-day medication management and provide support for family members. The article forms part of Lyfja's local marketing activities and increases the visibility of the offering among potential users.

Other markets - continued partner activities

In Norway, work has continued on integrations, product support and preparations related to municipal customer processes. In Finland, the focus is on market development and planning local implementations together with our partner. The work is adapted to the conditions in each market and the steps required for customers to begin using Dosell.

Systems and ways of working for continued growth

During September, we also continued developing our own systems for administration, loading and customer follow-up. In Dosell Pro, the work has included clearer workflows for loading medication pouches, as well as improved status and alert displays.

By developing the core components of the solution ourselves, we can adapt them to customer needs and simplify the day-to-day use of Dosell. Internally, we are also developing our support for sales, delivery and follow-up. The objective is to be able to manage more customers and units without administrative resources having to grow at the same pace.

Looking ahead - execution and continued customer development

During the remainder of the autumn, we are prioritising planned implementations, development of existing customers and support for our partners. The new municipal agreements and the launch in Iceland broaden our base, while continued implementation and customer follow-up are intended to create the conditions for long-term use and recurring revenue.

We continue to work with a clear focus on making Dosell a natural part of the future of medication management.

Thank you for following our journey.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

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