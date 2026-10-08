Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 08-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 08/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 3.80% Notes due 08/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of CZK10,000 each) debt-like XS3530824XXX -- securities Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 5.51% Senior Notes due 08/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of NOK2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3528400XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Bazalgette Finance PLC 6.625% Blue Bonds due 08/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3526056XXX -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 08/07/2030; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3526002XXX -- GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 445738 EQS News ID: 2412068 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2412068&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)