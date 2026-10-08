A Canadian-Swiss-German collaboration has developed semi-transparent organic solar cells with power conversion efficiencies of up to 12.04%, as well as fully printed prototype modules reaching 10.2%. The technology was developed by Canadian organic PV (OPV) developer Brilliant Matters, Swiss materials company HeiQ, and Solar Factory, a research group at Germany's Forschungszentrum Jülich. "We expect the technology to be commercially available in 2028," Varun Vohra, Engineering Department Manager at Brilliant Matters, told pv magazine. "The projected cost per square meter would be under $150, ...

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