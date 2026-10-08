DJ Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc (SEMG) Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Oct-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 123.7923 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18349656 CODE: SEMG ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LEI Code: 549300PEVY81KWEMRO55 Sequence No.: 445840 EQS News ID: 2412442 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)