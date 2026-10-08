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WKN: A3EDEF | ISIN: CA6413941015 | Ticker-Symbol: Z58
Frankfurt
08.10.26 | 08:03
0,052 Euro
+5,24 % +0,003
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NEVADA ORGANIC PHOSPHATE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NEVADA ORGANIC PHOSPHATE
NEVADA ORGANIC PHOSPHATE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NEVADA ORGANIC PHOSPHATE INC0,052+5,24 %
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