Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.: Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Cancellation of Proposed Share Consolidation and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, announces that, its board of directors (the "Board") has determined not to proceed, at this time, with the proposed consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every three (3) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"), previously announced on November 9, 2026. As a result, the special meeting of shareholders scheduled for December 30, 2026, to consider the Consolidation, has been cancelled and will not be held.

The Board's decision follows feedback received from shareholders and other stakeholders that the Company should continue to focus on advancing its ongoing drilling program at its Murdock Mountain property in Nevada. After considering that feedback, the Board concluded that the Company's time and resources are best directed to the drilling program underway.

Robin Dow, CEO, commented: "We value the feedback we have received from our shareholders. After careful consideration, the board has decided to focus the company's time and resources on advancing our ongoing drilling program at Murdock Mountain. NOP has assays due from ALS which should land over the next few weeks. We look forward to sharing results as the work progresses."

Effect on Shareholders

No action is required by shareholders. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange on an unconsolidated basis under the symbol "NOP." There will be no change to the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, of which 180,049,541 are currently outstanding, or to its outstanding options and warrants, which will continue on their existing terms.

The board may reconsider a share consolidation in the future. Any future consolidation would require new approval of the board of directors and approval of the shareholders.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic certifiable sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic certifiable sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and the rail head to California or the East Coast.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO

T: 604.355.9986

E: [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws.FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts.All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI.All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. A mineral resource has not been defined on the Murdock Mountain Project. Completion of a maiden mineral resource estimate remains subject to receipt and interpretation of all drilling and analytical data. There can be no assurance that ongoing exploration will result in the definition of a mineral resource or that any proposed corporate initiatives will achieve their intended objectives. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI.Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct.Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.