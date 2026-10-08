An international team of 73 researchers has established a set of best practices for assessing the performance and reliability of indoor photovoltaic cells, aiming to bring greater clarity and consistency to a field currently characterized by fragmented and differing standards. "Our study presents the first field-wide consensus on how to evaluate the performance and stability of indoor photovoltaics designed to harvest energy from indoor lighting. Bringing together experts from academia, metrology institutes and industry across 22 countries, the researchers outline a comprehensive framework for ...

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