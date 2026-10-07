AB Akola Group Announces Audited Annual Information for the Financial Year 2025/2026

AB Akola Group publishes its audited consolidated and Company financial statements for the financial year 2025/2026 ended 30 June 2026, the consolidated management report, the independent practitioner's limited assurance report on AB Akola Group's consolidated sustainability report, and the independent auditor's report on the Company's consolidated financial statements. All these documents are attached to this announcement.

The audited consolidated and Company financial statements will be submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 28 October 2026.

Key financial indicators

The consolidated revenue of Akola Group for the financial year 2025/2026 exceeded EUR 1,5 billion but was 4% lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The Group sold 3,053 thousand tons of various products, or 2% less than in the same period last year. Gross profit decreased by 6% to EUR 182 million and operating profit decreased by 23% to EUR 61 million compared to the corresponding period. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 95 million, 14% lower than during the same period in the previous year. Net profit decreased by 29% to EUR 43 million.



2024/2025



2025/2026

2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Total trading volume, tons 3,116,339 3,053,397 (2.0) Revenue, thousand EUR 1,580,699 1,511,274 (4.4) Gross profit, thousand EUR 194,086 181,790 (6.3) EBITDA, thousand EUR 110,219 95,108 (13.7) Adjusted EBITDA, thousand EUR 110,713 95,460 (13.8) Operating profit, thousand EUR 78,916 60,638 (23.2) Net profit, thousand EUR 60,692 42,568 (29.9)

Partners for Farmers

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Partnership with Farmers segment generated EUR 1,047 million in revenue, nearly EUR 80 million in gross profit and EUR 9 million in operating profit.

Partners for Farmers

2024/2025



2025/2026

2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 1,151,737 1,046,834 (9.1) Gross profit, thousand EUR 92,088 79,719 (13.4) Operating profit, thousand EUR 28,930 9,030 (68.8)

Food Production

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Food Production segment generated EUR 482 million in revenue, an increase of 7% year-on-year, while gross profit reached EUR 99 million and operating profit increased by almost half to EUR 57 million.

Food Production

2024/2025



2025/2026

2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 449,134 482,430 7.4 Gross profit, thousand EUR 84,949 99,083 16.6 Operating profit, thousand EUR 39,170 57,148 45.9

Farming

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Farming segment generated EUR 43 million in revenue, while gross profit amounted to EUR 92 thousand and the operating loss stood at EUR 1.4 million.

Farming

2024/2025



2025/2026

2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 47,682 42,844 (10.2) Gross profit, thousand EUR 12,977 92 (99.3) Operating profit, thousand EUR 11,260 (1,431) (112.7)

Other Products and Services

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Other Products and Services segment generated EUR 22 million in revenue, with gross profit of EUR 3 million and an operating loss of EUR 4 million.

Other products and services

2024/2025



2025/2026

2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 20,844 21,999 5.5 Gross profit, thousand EUR 4,069 2,897 (28.8) Operating profit, thousand EUR (444) (4,109) (825.5)

AB Akola Group is the largest agribusiness and food production group in the Baltics, employing over 5,000 people The group includes such well-known companies as Kauno grudai, Linas Agro, Vilniaus paukštynas, Kaišiadoriu paukštynas, Dotnuva Baltic, and others. The Group operates throughout the entire food production chain, "from field to fork".

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403