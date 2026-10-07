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AK

WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092 | Ticker-Symbol: YG4
Frankfurt
08.10.26 | 08:02
1,645 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AKOLA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKOLA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6701,97511:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 19:06 Uhr
52 Leser
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AB Akola Group Announces Audited Annual Information for the Financial Year 2025/2026

AB Akola Group publishes its audited consolidated and Company financial statements for the financial year 2025/2026 ended 30 June 2026, the consolidated management report, the independent practitioner's limited assurance report on AB Akola Group's consolidated sustainability report, and the independent auditor's report on the Company's consolidated financial statements. All these documents are attached to this announcement.

The audited consolidated and Company financial statements will be submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 28 October 2026.

Key financial indicators

The consolidated revenue of Akola Group for the financial year 2025/2026 exceeded EUR 1,5 billion but was 4% lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The Group sold 3,053 thousand tons of various products, or 2% less than in the same period last year. Gross profit decreased by 6% to EUR 182 million and operating profit decreased by 23% to EUR 61 million compared to the corresponding period. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 95 million, 14% lower than during the same period in the previous year. Net profit decreased by 29% to EUR 43 million.


2024/2025

2025/2026
2025/2026
compared with
2024/2025, %
Total trading volume, tons3,116,3393,053,397(2.0)
Revenue, thousand EUR1,580,6991,511,274(4.4)
Gross profit, thousand EUR194,086181,790(6.3)
EBITDA, thousand EUR110,21995,108(13.7)
Adjusted EBITDA, thousand EUR110,71395,460(13.8)
Operating profit, thousand EUR78,91660,638(23.2)
Net profit, thousand EUR60,69242,568(29.9)

Partners for Farmers

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Partnership with Farmers segment generated EUR 1,047 million in revenue, nearly EUR 80 million in gross profit and EUR 9 million in operating profit.

Partners for Farmers
2024/2025

2025/2026
2025/2026
compared with
2024/2025, %
Revenue, thousand EUR1,151,7371,046,834(9.1)
Gross profit, thousand EUR92,08879,719(13.4)
Operating profit, thousand EUR28,9309,030(68.8)

Food Production

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Food Production segment generated EUR 482 million in revenue, an increase of 7% year-on-year, while gross profit reached EUR 99 million and operating profit increased by almost half to EUR 57 million.

Food Production
2024/2025

2025/2026
2025/2026
compared with
2024/2025, %
Revenue, thousand EUR449,134482,4307.4
Gross profit, thousand EUR84,94999,08316.6
Operating profit, thousand EUR39,17057,14845.9

Farming

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Farming segment generated EUR 43 million in revenue, while gross profit amounted to EUR 92 thousand and the operating loss stood at EUR 1.4 million.

Farming
2024/2025

2025/2026
2025/2026
compared with
2024/2025, %
Revenue, thousand EUR47,68242,844(10.2)
Gross profit, thousand EUR12,97792(99.3)
Operating profit, thousand EUR11,260(1,431)(112.7)

Other Products and Services

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Other Products and Services segment generated EUR 22 million in revenue, with gross profit of EUR 3 million and an operating loss of EUR 4 million.

Other products and services
2024/2025

2025/2026
2025/2026
compared with
2024/2025, %
Revenue, thousand EUR20,84421,9995.5
Gross profit, thousand EUR4,0692,897(28.8)
Operating profit, thousand EUR(444)(4,109)(825.5)

AB Akola Group is the largest agribusiness and food production group in the Baltics, employing over 5,000 people The group includes such well-known companies as Kauno grudai, Linas Agro, Vilniaus paukštynas, Kaišiadoriu paukštynas, Dotnuva Baltic, and others. The Group operates throughout the entire food production chain, "from field to fork".

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt
Mob. +370 619 19 403


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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