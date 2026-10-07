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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 19:54 Uhr
42 Leser
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FireFly Robotics Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Direct Listing of its Common Stock

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireFly Robotics, Inc. ("FireFly Robotics" or the "Company") today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public direct listing of its common stock. FireFly Robotics has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "FFLY".

The proposed direct listing is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review of the Registration Statement and the Registration Statement is declared effective and Nasdaq approves the listing, subject to market and other conditions. The Registration Statement may be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds in the direct listing.

Chardan is serving as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the proposed direct listing.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About FireFly Robotics

FireFly Robotics, Inc. designs and manufactures autonomous, all-electric robotic systems for the world's most demanding turf and grounds environments. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Company has spent more than 15 years advancing from operator-assisted electric harvesting equipment to a portfolio of machines capable of perceiving, deciding and acting with minimal human oversight. Its Autonomous Mowing Platform (AMP) leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable golf courses, sports fields, municipalities, and premium turf growers to raise quality outcomes while addressing persistent labor constraints. The Company changed its name from FireFly Automatix, Inc. to FireFly Robotics, Inc. in June 2026.

To learn more, visit https://fireflyautomatix.com/ and follow the Company on LinkedIn.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

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