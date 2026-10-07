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WKN: 883123 | ISIN: FR0000130403 | Ticker-Symbol: DIO
Tradegate
08.10.26 | 10:46
418,80 Euro
-0,81 % -3,40
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
417,00418,2011:19
416,60418,2011:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 20:18 Uhr
44 Leser
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Christian Dior SE: Change in the composition of the Board of Directors

Change in the composition of the Board of Directors
Co-option of two independent directors

Paris, October 7, 2026

The Board of Directors of Christian Dior announces that it has today co-opted, effective immediately, Mr. Tony Estanguet and Mr. Xavier Musca as independent directors within the meaning of the Afep-Medef Code, to replace two resigning directors, Mr. Nicolas Bazire and Ms. Maria Luisa Loro Piana.

Mr. Tony Estanguet has been appointed as a Member of the Performance Audit Committee, and Mr. Xavier Musca has been appointed as a Member of both the Performance Audit Committee and the Governance and Compensation Committee.

This change is part of the project to simplify its corporate structures being contemplated by the Arnault family group and announced on September 23, 2026, which would then trigger the filing of a mandatory tender offer (offre publique de retrait) on Christian Dior shares, without implementing a squeeze-out.

* * *

Biographies

Tony Estanguet is a French canoe-kayak slalom (C1) champion and sports executive. He is the first French athlete to win three Olympic gold medals at three different Games (2000, 2004 and 2012). He chaired the Organizing Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Xavier Musca is a French senior official, economist, and business executive. After a career in the senior civil service (notably as Director of the French Treasury and Secretary General of the President's Office), he moved into private-sector banking, specifically within the Crédit Agricole group, before becoming Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tikehau Capital.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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