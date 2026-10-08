AB Tewox completes the construction of a EUR 6 million grocery store in Vilnius

Vilnius, Lithuania, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UAB Esulda, a company managed by the investment company AB Tewox, has successfully completed the construction of a grocery store located at Tunelio St. 4A, Vilnius. The total investment in the project amounts to approximately EUR 6 million.

The property is leased on a long-term basis to the supermarket chain Iki, which starts operations in the newly developed premises on 8 October 2026. The total leasable area is approximately 2,100 sq. m.

Two additional stores will be built in Lithuania in 2026. In total, more than 10,000 sq. m of leasable area will be developed this year.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/