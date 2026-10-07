Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.7% in Colombia, 3.1% in Puerto Rico, 2.6% in Brazil, 1.7% in Ecuador, and decreased by 6.1% in Costa Rica, 0.9% in Curacao and 6.1% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading airport operator across the Americas, today announced that total passenger traffic for September 2026 reached 8.6 million passengers, unchanged compared to September 2025. Note that September figures include the first full month of operations in Brazil, Costa Rica, Curacao and Ecuador, totaling 3.9 million passengers, following the closing of the acquisition of CPC Aeroportos.

Passenger traffic showed year-on-year increases of 5.7% in Colombia, 3.1% in Puerto Rico, 2.6% in Brazil, and 1.7% in Ecuador, offset by decreases of 6.1% in Costa Rica, 0.9% in Curacao and 6.1% in Mexico.

In Colombia, there was an increase in domestic and international traffic of 5.9% and 4.9% respectively. Brazil saw an increase in domestic passenger traffic of 2.9%, partly offset by an 11.5% decrease in international traffic. International traffic increased by 3.2% in Ecuador and declined in Costa Rica by 6.4% and in Curacao by 1.6%, while domestic traffic, increased 16.3% in Costa Rica, 0.1% in Ecuador and 8.9% in Curacao. In Puerto Rico, domestic and international traffic increased by 3.4% and 1.1% respectively. Mexico showed decreases in domestic and international traffic of 3.7% and 9.8%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from September 1 to September 30, 2026, and from September 1 to September 30, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia, while Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Curacao exclude transit passengers.

Passenger Traffic Summary















September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Mexico 2,605,717 2,446,399 (6.1)

30,481,397 29,534,119 (3.1) Domestic Traffic 1,574,777 1,516,699 (3.7)

14,678,566 14,639,194 (0.3) International Traffic 1,030,940 929,700 (9.8)

15,802,831 14,894,925 (5.7) Brazil and Others 3,872,332 3,924,970 1.4

3,872,332 3,924,970 1.4 Domestic Traffic 2,988,713 3,071,707 2.8

2,988,713 3,071,707 2.8 International Traffic 883,619 853,263 (3.4)

883,619 853,263 (3.4) San Juan, Puerto Rico 785,846 810,085 3.1

10,543,332 10,232,656 (2.9) Domestic Traffic 669,608 692,597 3.4

9,220,652 8,932,700 (3.1) International Traffic 116,238 117,488 1.1

1,322,680 1,299,956 (1.7) Colombia 1,395,261 1,474,663 5.7

12,635,396 13,459,376 6.5 Domestic Traffic 1,086,487 1,150,643 5.9

9,631,323 10,352,898 7.5 International Traffic 308,774 324,020 4.9

3,004,073 3,106,478 3.4 Total Traffic 8,659,156 8,656,117 (0.0)

57,532,457 57,151,121 (0.7) Domestic Traffic 6,319,585 6,431,646 1.8

36,519,254 36,996,499 1.3 International Traffic 2,339,571 2,224,471 (4.9)

21,013,203 20,154,622 (4.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic















September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,574,777 1,516,699 (3.7)

14,678,566 14,639,194 (0.3) CUN Cancun 796,173 758,313 (4.8)

7,457,990 7,103,276 (4.8) CZM Cozumel 22,447 24,483 9.1

197,151 201,293 2.1 HUX Huatulco 48,288 48,326 0.1

496,549 486,358 (2.1) MID Merida 289,511 282,613 (2.4)

2,581,726 2,739,814 6.1 MTT Minatitlan 11,438 10,005 (12.5)

114,288 101,938 (10.8) OAX Oaxaca 121,058 106,480 (12.0)

1,173,376 1,177,354 0.3 TAP Tapachula 36,313 36,804 1.4

371,824 384,747 3.5 VER Veracruz 139,657 135,181 (3.2)

1,256,008 1,340,051 6.7 VSA Villahermosa 109,892 114,494 4.2

1,029,654 1,104,363 7.3 International Traffic 1,030,940 929,700 (9.8)

15,802,831 14,894,925 (5.7) CUN Cancun 962,546 848,775 (11.8)

14,738,867 13,779,382 (6.5) CZM Cozumel 11,394 11,174 (1.9)

295,367 285,211 (3.4) HUX Huatulco 432 677 56.7

101,377 113,120 11.6 MID Merida 24,608 28,629 16.3

294,748 310,859 5.5 MTT Minatitlan 423 569 34.5

5,608 6,616 18.0 OAX Oaxaca 16,297 15,398 (5.5)

197,496 174,974 (11.4) TAP Tapachula 1,516 3,917 158.4

18,374 42,148 129.4 VER Veracruz 11,855 12,788 7.9

115,410 123,789 7.3 VSA Villahermosa 1,869 7,773 315.9

35,584 58,826 65.3 Traffic Total Mexico 2,605,717 2,446,399 (6.1)

30,481,397 29,534,119 (3.1) CUN Cancun 1,758,719 1,607,088 (8.6)

22,196,857 20,882,658 (5.9) CZM Cozumel 33,841 35,657 5.4

492,518 486,504 (1.2) HUX Huatulco 48,720 49,003 0.6

597,926 599,478 0.3 MID Merida 314,119 311,242 (0.9)

2,876,474 3,050,673 6.1 MTT Minatitlan 11,861 10,574 (10.9)

119,896 108,554 (9.5) OAX Oaxaca 137,355 121,878 (11.3)

1,370,872 1,352,328 (1.4) TAP Tapachula 37,829 40,721 7.6

390,198 426,895 9.4 VER Veracruz 151,512 147,969 (2.3)

1,371,418 1,463,840 6.7 VSA Villahermosa 111,761 122,267 9.4

1,065,238 1,163,189 9.2

Brazil and Others Passenger Traffic















September % Chg

Year to date % Chg



2025 2026

2025 2026 Total Domestic Traffic 2,988,713 3,071,707 2.8

2,988,713 3,071,707 2.8 Others 233,667 236,201 1.1

233,667 236,201 1.1 SJO San Jose, Costa Rica 7,181 8,352 16.3

7,181 8,352 16.3 CUR Curaçao 11,794 12,847 8.9

11,794 12,847 8.9 UIO Quito, Ecuador 214,692 215,002 0.1

214,692 215,002 0.1 Brazil 2,755,046 2,835,506 2.9

2,755,046 2,835,506 2.9 BHA Belo Horizonte 1,076,692 1,076,693 0.0

1,076,692 1,076,693 0.0 PLU Pampulha - - -

- - - South Block 967,623 1,029,044 6.3

967,623 1,029,044 6.3 BHF Bacacheri - - -

- - - BGX Bagé - - -

- - - CWB Curitiba 500,044 487,905 (2.4)

500,044 487,905 (2.4) IGU Foz do Iguacu 178,543 230,776 29.3

178,543 230,776 29.3 JOI Joinville 46,659 42,480 (9.0)

46,659 42,480 (9.0) LDB Londrina 54,477 66,764 22.6

54,477 66,764 22.6 NVT Navegantes 179,163 193,574 8.0

179,163 193,574 8.0 PET Pelotas 7,027 6,576 (6.4)

7,027 6,576 (6.4) URG Uruguaiana 1,710 969 (43.3)

1,710 969 (43.3) Central Block 710,731 729,769 2.7

710,731 729,769 2.7 GYN Goiânia 329,613 302,447 (8.2)

329,613 302,447 (8.2) IMP Imperatriz 29,999 27,487 (8.4)

29,999 27,487 (8.4) PMW Palmas 61,861 69,624 12.5

61,861 69,624 12.5 PNZ Petrolina 36,584 50,805 38.9

36,584 50,805 38.9 SLZ Sao Luis 164,934 177,540 7.6

164,934 177,540 7.6 THE Teresina 87,740 101,866 16.1

87,740 101,866 16.1 Total International Traffic 883,619 853,263 (3.4)

883,619 853,263 (3.4) Others 818,660 795,800 (2.8)

818,660 795,800 (2.8) SJO San Jose, Costa Rica 423,960 396,676 (6.4)

423,960 396,676 (6.4) CUR Curaçao 173,144 170,456 (1.6)

173,144 170,456 (1.6) UIO Quito, Ecuador 221,556 228,668 3.2

221,556 228,668 3.2 Brazil 64,959 57,463 (11.5)

64,959 57,463 (11.5) BHA Belo Horizonte 45,838 38,024 (17.0)

45,838 38,024 (17.0) PLU Pampulha - - -

- - - South Block 19,121 19,439 1.7

19,121 19,439 1.7 BHF Bacacheri - - -

- - - BGX Bagé - - -

- - - CWB Curitiba 15,763 15,547 (1.4)

15,763 15,547 (1.4) IGU Foz do Iguacu 3,358 3,892 15.9

3,358 3,892 15.9 JOI Joinville - - -

- - - LDB Londrina - - -

- - - NVT Navegantes - - -

- - - PET Pelotas - - -

- - - URG Uruguaiana - - -

- - - Central Block - - -

- - - GYN Goiânia - - -

- - - IMP Imperatriz - - -

- - - PMW Palmas - - -

- - - PNZ Petrolina - - -

- - - SLZ Sao Luis - - -

- - - THE Teresina - - -

- - - Traffic Total Brazil and Others 3,872,332 3,924,970 1.4

3,872,332 3,924,970 1.4 Others 1,052,327 1,032,001 (1.9)

1,052,327 1,032,001 (1.9) SJO San Jose, Costa Rica 431,141 405,028 (6.1)

431,141 405,028 (6.1) CUR Curaçao 184,938 183,303 (0.9)

184,938 183,303 (0.9) UIO Quito, Ecuador 436,248 443,670 1.7

436,248 443,670 1.7 Brazil 2,820,005 2,892,969 2.6

2,820,005 2,892,969 2.6 BHA Belo Horizonte 1,122,530 1,114,717 (0.7)

1,122,530 1,114,717 (0.7) PLU Pampulha - - -

- - - South Block 986,744 1,048,483 6.3

986,744 1,048,483 6.3 BHF Bacacheri - - -

- - - BGX Bagé - - -

- - - CWB Curitiba 515,807 503,452 (2.4)

515,807 503,452 (2.4) IGU Foz do Iguacu 181,901 234,668 29.0

181,901 234,668 29.0 JOI Joinville 46,659 42,480 (9.0)

46,659 42,480 (9.0) LDB Londrina 54,477 66,764 22.6

54,477 66,764 22.6 NVT Navegantes 179,163 193,574 8.0

179,163 193,574 8.0 PET Pelotas 7,027 6,576 (6.4)

7,027 6,576 (6.4) URG Uruguaiana 1,710 969 (43.3)

1,710 969 (43.3) Central Block 710,731 729,769 2.7

710,731 729,769 2.7 GYN Goiânia 329,613 302,447 (8.2)

329,613 302,447 (8.2) IMP Imperatriz 29,999 27,487 (8.4)

29,999 27,487 (8.4) PMW Palmas 61,861 69,624 12.5

61,861 69,624 12.5 PNZ Petrolina 36,584 50,805 38.9

36,584 50,805 38.9 SLZ Sao Luis 164,934 177,540 7.6

164,934 177,540 7.6 THE Teresina 87,740 101,866 16.1

87,740 101,866 16.1 Note: Bage, Bacacheri and Pampulha are 100% general aviation airports.

U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 SJU Total 785,846 810,085 3.1

10,543,332 10,232,656 (2.9) Domestic Traffic 669,608 692,597 3.4

9,220,652 8,932,700 (3.1) International Traffic 116,238 117,488 1.1

1,322,680 1,299,956 (1.7)

Colombia Passenger Traffic















September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,086,487 1,150,643 5.9

9,631,323 10,352,898 7.5 MDE Rionegro 814,998 853,571 4.7

7,283,377 7,794,835 7.0 EOH Medellin 104,747 111,682 6.6

889,318 893,891 0.5 MTR Monteria 111,709 137,368 23.0

1,026,858 1,226,364 19.4 APO Carepa 16,009 15,072 (5.9)

133,023 136,440 2.6 UIB Quibdo 34,006 30,610 (10.0)

258,989 280,183 8.2 CZU Corozal 5,018 2,340 (53.4)

39,758 21,185 (46.7) International Traffic 308,774 324,020 4.9

3,004,073 3,106,478 3.4 MDE Rionegro 308,774 324,020 4.9

3,004,073 3,106,383 3.4 EOH Medellin - - -

- - - MTR Monteria - - -

- 95 - APO Carepa - - -

- - - UIB Quibdo - - -

- - - CZU Corozal - - -

- - - Traffic Total Colombia 1,395,261 1,474,663 5.7

12,635,396 13,459,376 6.5 MDE Rionegro 1,123,772 1,177,591 4.8

10,287,450 10,901,218 6.0 EOH Medellin 104,747 111,682 6.6

889,318 893,891 0.5 MTR Monteria 111,709 137,368 23.0

1,026,858 1,226,459 19.4 APO Carepa 16,009 15,072 (5.9)

133,023 136,440 2.6 UIB Quibdo 34,006 30,610 (10.0)

258,989 280,183 8.2 CZU Corozal 5,018 2,340 (53.4)

39,758 21,185 (46.7)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a diversified portfolio of 36 airport concessions across the Americas and a commercial services platform in the U.S.

ASUR operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. The Company also holds a controlling interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently acquired 100% of CPC Aeroporto's stake to operate 17 airports in Brazil, Latin America's largest aviation market by passenger traffic, as well as one airport each in Costa Rica, Curaçao, and Ecuador.

ASUR also operates a commercial services platform in the U.S. through ASUR Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.