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WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018 | Ticker-Symbol: AED
Frankfurt
08.10.26 | 08:17
20,200 Euro
-4,72 % -1,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,10022,00011:24
PR Newswire
07.10.2026 22:30 Uhr
68 Leser
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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.7% in Colombia, 3.1% in Puerto Rico, 2.6% in Brazil, 1.7% in Ecuador, and decreased by 6.1% in Costa Rica, 0.9% in Curacao and 6.1% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading airport operator across the Americas, today announced that total passenger traffic for September 2026 reached 8.6 million passengers, unchanged compared to September 2025. Note that September figures include the first full month of operations in Brazil, Costa Rica, Curacao and Ecuador, totaling 3.9 million passengers, following the closing of the acquisition of CPC Aeroportos.

Passenger traffic showed year-on-year increases of 5.7% in Colombia, 3.1% in Puerto Rico, 2.6% in Brazil, and 1.7% in Ecuador, offset by decreases of 6.1% in Costa Rica, 0.9% in Curacao and 6.1% in Mexico.

In Colombia, there was an increase in domestic and international traffic of 5.9% and 4.9% respectively. Brazil saw an increase in domestic passenger traffic of 2.9%, partly offset by an 11.5% decrease in international traffic. International traffic increased by 3.2% in Ecuador and declined in Costa Rica by 6.4% and in Curacao by 1.6%, while domestic traffic, increased 16.3% in Costa Rica, 0.1% in Ecuador and 8.9% in Curacao. In Puerto Rico, domestic and international traffic increased by 3.4% and 1.1% respectively. Mexico showed decreases in domestic and international traffic of 3.7% and 9.8%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from September 1 to September 30, 2026, and from September 1 to September 30, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia, while Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Curacao exclude transit passengers.

Passenger Traffic Summary









September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

Mexico

2,605,717

2,446,399

(6.1)


30,481,397

29,534,119

(3.1)

Domestic Traffic

1,574,777

1,516,699

(3.7)


14,678,566

14,639,194

(0.3)

International Traffic

1,030,940

929,700

(9.8)


15,802,831

14,894,925

(5.7)

Brazil and Others

3,872,332

3,924,970

1.4


3,872,332

3,924,970

1.4

Domestic Traffic

2,988,713

3,071,707

2.8


2,988,713

3,071,707

2.8

International Traffic

883,619

853,263

(3.4)


883,619

853,263

(3.4)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

785,846

810,085

3.1


10,543,332

10,232,656

(2.9)

Domestic Traffic

669,608

692,597

3.4


9,220,652

8,932,700

(3.1)

International Traffic

116,238

117,488

1.1


1,322,680

1,299,956

(1.7)

Colombia

1,395,261

1,474,663

5.7


12,635,396

13,459,376

6.5

Domestic Traffic

1,086,487

1,150,643

5.9


9,631,323

10,352,898

7.5

International Traffic

308,774

324,020

4.9


3,004,073

3,106,478

3.4

Total Traffic

8,659,156

8,656,117

(0.0)


57,532,457

57,151,121

(0.7)

Domestic Traffic

6,319,585

6,431,646

1.8


36,519,254

36,996,499

1.3

International Traffic

2,339,571

2,224,471

(4.9)


21,013,203

20,154,622

(4.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic









September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,574,777

1,516,699

(3.7)


14,678,566

14,639,194

(0.3)

CUN

Cancun

796,173

758,313

(4.8)


7,457,990

7,103,276

(4.8)

CZM

Cozumel

22,447

24,483

9.1


197,151

201,293

2.1

HUX

Huatulco

48,288

48,326

0.1


496,549

486,358

(2.1)

MID

Merida

289,511

282,613

(2.4)


2,581,726

2,739,814

6.1

MTT

Minatitlan

11,438

10,005

(12.5)


114,288

101,938

(10.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

121,058

106,480

(12.0)


1,173,376

1,177,354

0.3

TAP

Tapachula

36,313

36,804

1.4


371,824

384,747

3.5

VER

Veracruz

139,657

135,181

(3.2)


1,256,008

1,340,051

6.7

VSA

Villahermosa

109,892

114,494

4.2


1,029,654

1,104,363

7.3

International Traffic

1,030,940

929,700

(9.8)


15,802,831

14,894,925

(5.7)

CUN

Cancun

962,546

848,775

(11.8)


14,738,867

13,779,382

(6.5)

CZM

Cozumel

11,394

11,174

(1.9)


295,367

285,211

(3.4)

HUX

Huatulco

432

677

56.7


101,377

113,120

11.6

MID

Merida

24,608

28,629

16.3


294,748

310,859

5.5

MTT

Minatitlan

423

569

34.5


5,608

6,616

18.0

OAX

Oaxaca

16,297

15,398

(5.5)


197,496

174,974

(11.4)

TAP

Tapachula

1,516

3,917

158.4


18,374

42,148

129.4

VER

Veracruz

11,855

12,788

7.9


115,410

123,789

7.3

VSA

Villahermosa

1,869

7,773

315.9


35,584

58,826

65.3

Traffic Total Mexico

2,605,717

2,446,399

(6.1)


30,481,397

29,534,119

(3.1)

CUN

Cancun

1,758,719

1,607,088

(8.6)


22,196,857

20,882,658

(5.9)

CZM

Cozumel

33,841

35,657

5.4


492,518

486,504

(1.2)

HUX

Huatulco

48,720

49,003

0.6


597,926

599,478

0.3

MID

Merida

314,119

311,242

(0.9)


2,876,474

3,050,673

6.1

MTT

Minatitlan

11,861

10,574

(10.9)


119,896

108,554

(9.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

137,355

121,878

(11.3)


1,370,872

1,352,328

(1.4)

TAP

Tapachula

37,829

40,721

7.6


390,198

426,895

9.4

VER

Veracruz

151,512

147,969

(2.3)


1,371,418

1,463,840

6.7

VSA

Villahermosa

111,761

122,267

9.4


1,065,238

1,163,189

9.2

Brazil and Others Passenger Traffic









September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg



2025

2026


2025

2026

Total Domestic Traffic

2,988,713

3,071,707

2.8


2,988,713

3,071,707

2.8

Others

233,667

236,201

1.1


233,667

236,201

1.1

SJO

San Jose, Costa Rica

7,181

8,352

16.3


7,181

8,352

16.3

CUR

Curaçao

11,794

12,847

8.9


11,794

12,847

8.9

UIO

Quito, Ecuador

214,692

215,002

0.1


214,692

215,002

0.1

Brazil

2,755,046

2,835,506

2.9


2,755,046

2,835,506

2.9

BHA

Belo Horizonte

1,076,692

1,076,693

0.0


1,076,692

1,076,693

0.0

PLU

Pampulha

-

-

-


-

-

-

South Block

967,623

1,029,044

6.3


967,623

1,029,044

6.3

BHF

Bacacheri

-

-

-


-

-

-

BGX

Bagé

-

-

-


-

-

-

CWB

Curitiba

500,044

487,905

(2.4)


500,044

487,905

(2.4)

IGU

Foz do Iguacu

178,543

230,776

29.3


178,543

230,776

29.3

JOI

Joinville

46,659

42,480

(9.0)


46,659

42,480

(9.0)

LDB

Londrina

54,477

66,764

22.6


54,477

66,764

22.6

NVT

Navegantes

179,163

193,574

8.0


179,163

193,574

8.0

PET

Pelotas

7,027

6,576

(6.4)


7,027

6,576

(6.4)

URG

Uruguaiana

1,710

969

(43.3)


1,710

969

(43.3)

Central Block

710,731

729,769

2.7


710,731

729,769

2.7

GYN

Goiânia

329,613

302,447

(8.2)


329,613

302,447

(8.2)

IMP

Imperatriz

29,999

27,487

(8.4)


29,999

27,487

(8.4)

PMW

Palmas

61,861

69,624

12.5


61,861

69,624

12.5

PNZ

Petrolina

36,584

50,805

38.9


36,584

50,805

38.9

SLZ

Sao Luis

164,934

177,540

7.6


164,934

177,540

7.6

THE

Teresina

87,740

101,866

16.1


87,740

101,866

16.1

Total International Traffic

883,619

853,263

(3.4)


883,619

853,263

(3.4)

Others

818,660

795,800

(2.8)


818,660

795,800

(2.8)

SJO

San Jose, Costa Rica

423,960

396,676

(6.4)


423,960

396,676

(6.4)

CUR

Curaçao

173,144

170,456

(1.6)


173,144

170,456

(1.6)

UIO

Quito, Ecuador

221,556

228,668

3.2


221,556

228,668

3.2

Brazil

64,959

57,463

(11.5)


64,959

57,463

(11.5)

BHA

Belo Horizonte

45,838

38,024

(17.0)


45,838

38,024

(17.0)

PLU

Pampulha

-

-

-


-

-

-

South Block

19,121

19,439

1.7


19,121

19,439

1.7

BHF

Bacacheri

-

-

-


-

-

-

BGX

Bagé

-

-

-


-

-

-

CWB

Curitiba

15,763

15,547

(1.4)


15,763

15,547

(1.4)

IGU

Foz do Iguacu

3,358

3,892

15.9


3,358

3,892

15.9

JOI

Joinville

-

-

-


-

-

-

LDB

Londrina

-

-

-


-

-

-

NVT

Navegantes

-

-

-


-

-

-

PET

Pelotas

-

-

-


-

-

-

URG

Uruguaiana

-

-

-


-

-

-

Central Block

-

-

-


-

-

-

GYN

Goiânia

-

-

-


-

-

-

IMP

Imperatriz

-

-

-


-

-

-

PMW

Palmas

-

-

-


-

-

-

PNZ

Petrolina

-

-

-


-

-

-

SLZ

Sao Luis

-

-

-


-

-

-

THE

Teresina

-

-

-


-

-

-

Traffic Total Brazil and Others

3,872,332

3,924,970

1.4


3,872,332

3,924,970

1.4

Others

1,052,327

1,032,001

(1.9)


1,052,327

1,032,001

(1.9)

SJO

San Jose, Costa Rica

431,141

405,028

(6.1)


431,141

405,028

(6.1)

CUR

Curaçao

184,938

183,303

(0.9)


184,938

183,303

(0.9)

UIO

Quito, Ecuador

436,248

443,670

1.7


436,248

443,670

1.7

Brazil

2,820,005

2,892,969

2.6


2,820,005

2,892,969

2.6

BHA

Belo Horizonte

1,122,530

1,114,717

(0.7)


1,122,530

1,114,717

(0.7)

PLU

Pampulha

-

-

-


-

-

-

South Block

986,744

1,048,483

6.3


986,744

1,048,483

6.3

BHF

Bacacheri

-

-

-


-

-

-

BGX

Bagé

-

-

-


-

-

-

CWB

Curitiba

515,807

503,452

(2.4)


515,807

503,452

(2.4)

IGU

Foz do Iguacu

181,901

234,668

29.0


181,901

234,668

29.0

JOI

Joinville

46,659

42,480

(9.0)


46,659

42,480

(9.0)

LDB

Londrina

54,477

66,764

22.6


54,477

66,764

22.6

NVT

Navegantes

179,163

193,574

8.0


179,163

193,574

8.0

PET

Pelotas

7,027

6,576

(6.4)


7,027

6,576

(6.4)

URG

Uruguaiana

1,710

969

(43.3)


1,710

969

(43.3)

Central Block

710,731

729,769

2.7


710,731

729,769

2.7

GYN

Goiânia

329,613

302,447

(8.2)


329,613

302,447

(8.2)

IMP

Imperatriz

29,999

27,487

(8.4)


29,999

27,487

(8.4)

PMW

Palmas

61,861

69,624

12.5


61,861

69,624

12.5

PNZ

Petrolina

36,584

50,805

38.9


36,584

50,805

38.9

SLZ

Sao Luis

164,934

177,540

7.6


164,934

177,540

7.6

THE

Teresina

87,740

101,866

16.1


87,740

101,866

16.1

Note: Bage, Bacacheri and Pampulha are 100% general aviation airports.

U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)








September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

SJU Total

785,846

810,085

3.1


10,543,332

10,232,656

(2.9)

Domestic Traffic

669,608

692,597

3.4


9,220,652

8,932,700

(3.1)

International Traffic

116,238

117,488

1.1


1,322,680

1,299,956

(1.7)

Colombia Passenger Traffic









September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,086,487

1,150,643

5.9


9,631,323

10,352,898

7.5

MDE

Rionegro

814,998

853,571

4.7


7,283,377

7,794,835

7.0

EOH

Medellin

104,747

111,682

6.6


889,318

893,891

0.5

MTR

Monteria

111,709

137,368

23.0


1,026,858

1,226,364

19.4

APO

Carepa

16,009

15,072

(5.9)


133,023

136,440

2.6

UIB

Quibdo

34,006

30,610

(10.0)


258,989

280,183

8.2

CZU

Corozal

5,018

2,340

(53.4)


39,758

21,185

(46.7)

International Traffic

308,774

324,020

4.9


3,004,073

3,106,478

3.4

MDE

Rionegro

308,774

324,020

4.9


3,004,073

3,106,383

3.4

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-


-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-


-

95

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-


-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-


-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-


-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,395,261

1,474,663

5.7


12,635,396

13,459,376

6.5

MDE

Rionegro

1,123,772

1,177,591

4.8


10,287,450

10,901,218

6.0

EOH

Medellin

104,747

111,682

6.6


889,318

893,891

0.5

MTR

Monteria

111,709

137,368

23.0


1,026,858

1,226,459

19.4

APO

Carepa

16,009

15,072

(5.9)


133,023

136,440

2.6

UIB

Quibdo

34,006

30,610

(10.0)


258,989

280,183

8.2

CZU

Corozal

5,018

2,340

(53.4)


39,758

21,185

(46.7)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a diversified portfolio of 36 airport concessions across the Americas and a commercial services platform in the U.S.

ASUR operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. The Company also holds a controlling interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently acquired 100% of CPC Aeroporto's stake to operate 17 airports in Brazil, Latin America's largest aviation market by passenger traffic, as well as one airport each in Costa Rica, Curaçao, and Ecuador.

ASUR also operates a commercial services platform in the U.S. through ASUR Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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