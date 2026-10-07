Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.7% in Colombia, 3.1% in Puerto Rico, 2.6% in Brazil, 1.7% in Ecuador, and decreased by 6.1% in Costa Rica, 0.9% in Curacao and 6.1% in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading airport operator across the Americas, today announced that total passenger traffic for September 2026 reached 8.6 million passengers, unchanged compared to September 2025. Note that September figures include the first full month of operations in Brazil, Costa Rica, Curacao and Ecuador, totaling 3.9 million passengers, following the closing of the acquisition of CPC Aeroportos.
Passenger traffic showed year-on-year increases of 5.7% in Colombia, 3.1% in Puerto Rico, 2.6% in Brazil, and 1.7% in Ecuador, offset by decreases of 6.1% in Costa Rica, 0.9% in Curacao and 6.1% in Mexico.
In Colombia, there was an increase in domestic and international traffic of 5.9% and 4.9% respectively. Brazil saw an increase in domestic passenger traffic of 2.9%, partly offset by an 11.5% decrease in international traffic. International traffic increased by 3.2% in Ecuador and declined in Costa Rica by 6.4% and in Curacao by 1.6%, while domestic traffic, increased 16.3% in Costa Rica, 0.1% in Ecuador and 8.9% in Curacao. In Puerto Rico, domestic and international traffic increased by 3.4% and 1.1% respectively. Mexico showed decreases in domestic and international traffic of 3.7% and 9.8%, respectively.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from September 1 to September 30, 2026, and from September 1 to September 30, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia, while Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Curacao exclude transit passengers.
Passenger Traffic Summary
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Mexico
2,605,717
2,446,399
(6.1)
30,481,397
29,534,119
(3.1)
Domestic Traffic
1,574,777
1,516,699
(3.7)
14,678,566
14,639,194
(0.3)
International Traffic
1,030,940
929,700
(9.8)
15,802,831
14,894,925
(5.7)
Brazil and Others
3,872,332
3,924,970
1.4
3,872,332
3,924,970
1.4
Domestic Traffic
2,988,713
3,071,707
2.8
2,988,713
3,071,707
2.8
International Traffic
883,619
853,263
(3.4)
883,619
853,263
(3.4)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
785,846
810,085
3.1
10,543,332
10,232,656
(2.9)
Domestic Traffic
669,608
692,597
3.4
9,220,652
8,932,700
(3.1)
International Traffic
116,238
117,488
1.1
1,322,680
1,299,956
(1.7)
Colombia
1,395,261
1,474,663
5.7
12,635,396
13,459,376
6.5
Domestic Traffic
1,086,487
1,150,643
5.9
9,631,323
10,352,898
7.5
International Traffic
308,774
324,020
4.9
3,004,073
3,106,478
3.4
Total Traffic
8,659,156
8,656,117
(0.0)
57,532,457
57,151,121
(0.7)
Domestic Traffic
6,319,585
6,431,646
1.8
36,519,254
36,996,499
1.3
International Traffic
2,339,571
2,224,471
(4.9)
21,013,203
20,154,622
(4.1)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,574,777
1,516,699
(3.7)
14,678,566
14,639,194
(0.3)
CUN
Cancun
796,173
758,313
(4.8)
7,457,990
7,103,276
(4.8)
CZM
Cozumel
22,447
24,483
9.1
197,151
201,293
2.1
HUX
Huatulco
48,288
48,326
0.1
496,549
486,358
(2.1)
MID
Merida
289,511
282,613
(2.4)
2,581,726
2,739,814
6.1
MTT
Minatitlan
11,438
10,005
(12.5)
114,288
101,938
(10.8)
OAX
Oaxaca
121,058
106,480
(12.0)
1,173,376
1,177,354
0.3
TAP
Tapachula
36,313
36,804
1.4
371,824
384,747
3.5
VER
Veracruz
139,657
135,181
(3.2)
1,256,008
1,340,051
6.7
VSA
Villahermosa
109,892
114,494
4.2
1,029,654
1,104,363
7.3
International Traffic
1,030,940
929,700
(9.8)
15,802,831
14,894,925
(5.7)
CUN
Cancun
962,546
848,775
(11.8)
14,738,867
13,779,382
(6.5)
CZM
Cozumel
11,394
11,174
(1.9)
295,367
285,211
(3.4)
HUX
Huatulco
432
677
56.7
101,377
113,120
11.6
MID
Merida
24,608
28,629
16.3
294,748
310,859
5.5
MTT
Minatitlan
423
569
34.5
5,608
6,616
18.0
OAX
Oaxaca
16,297
15,398
(5.5)
197,496
174,974
(11.4)
TAP
Tapachula
1,516
3,917
158.4
18,374
42,148
129.4
VER
Veracruz
11,855
12,788
7.9
115,410
123,789
7.3
VSA
Villahermosa
1,869
7,773
315.9
35,584
58,826
65.3
Traffic Total Mexico
2,605,717
2,446,399
(6.1)
30,481,397
29,534,119
(3.1)
CUN
Cancun
1,758,719
1,607,088
(8.6)
22,196,857
20,882,658
(5.9)
CZM
Cozumel
33,841
35,657
5.4
492,518
486,504
(1.2)
HUX
Huatulco
48,720
49,003
0.6
597,926
599,478
0.3
MID
Merida
314,119
311,242
(0.9)
2,876,474
3,050,673
6.1
MTT
Minatitlan
11,861
10,574
(10.9)
119,896
108,554
(9.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
137,355
121,878
(11.3)
1,370,872
1,352,328
(1.4)
TAP
Tapachula
37,829
40,721
7.6
390,198
426,895
9.4
VER
Veracruz
151,512
147,969
(2.3)
1,371,418
1,463,840
6.7
VSA
Villahermosa
111,761
122,267
9.4
1,065,238
1,163,189
9.2
Brazil and Others Passenger Traffic
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Total Domestic Traffic
2,988,713
3,071,707
2.8
2,988,713
3,071,707
2.8
Others
233,667
236,201
1.1
233,667
236,201
1.1
SJO
San Jose, Costa Rica
7,181
8,352
16.3
7,181
8,352
16.3
CUR
Curaçao
11,794
12,847
8.9
11,794
12,847
8.9
UIO
Quito, Ecuador
214,692
215,002
0.1
214,692
215,002
0.1
Brazil
2,755,046
2,835,506
2.9
2,755,046
2,835,506
2.9
BHA
Belo Horizonte
1,076,692
1,076,693
0.0
1,076,692
1,076,693
0.0
PLU
Pampulha
-
-
-
-
-
-
South Block
967,623
1,029,044
6.3
967,623
1,029,044
6.3
BHF
Bacacheri
-
-
-
-
-
-
BGX
Bagé
-
-
-
-
-
-
CWB
Curitiba
500,044
487,905
(2.4)
500,044
487,905
(2.4)
IGU
Foz do Iguacu
178,543
230,776
29.3
178,543
230,776
29.3
JOI
Joinville
46,659
42,480
(9.0)
46,659
42,480
(9.0)
LDB
Londrina
54,477
66,764
22.6
54,477
66,764
22.6
NVT
Navegantes
179,163
193,574
8.0
179,163
193,574
8.0
PET
Pelotas
7,027
6,576
(6.4)
7,027
6,576
(6.4)
URG
Uruguaiana
1,710
969
(43.3)
1,710
969
(43.3)
Central Block
710,731
729,769
2.7
710,731
729,769
2.7
GYN
Goiânia
329,613
302,447
(8.2)
329,613
302,447
(8.2)
IMP
Imperatriz
29,999
27,487
(8.4)
29,999
27,487
(8.4)
PMW
Palmas
61,861
69,624
12.5
61,861
69,624
12.5
PNZ
Petrolina
36,584
50,805
38.9
36,584
50,805
38.9
SLZ
Sao Luis
164,934
177,540
7.6
164,934
177,540
7.6
THE
Teresina
87,740
101,866
16.1
87,740
101,866
16.1
Total International Traffic
883,619
853,263
(3.4)
883,619
853,263
(3.4)
Others
818,660
795,800
(2.8)
818,660
795,800
(2.8)
SJO
San Jose, Costa Rica
423,960
396,676
(6.4)
423,960
396,676
(6.4)
CUR
Curaçao
173,144
170,456
(1.6)
173,144
170,456
(1.6)
UIO
Quito, Ecuador
221,556
228,668
3.2
221,556
228,668
3.2
Brazil
64,959
57,463
(11.5)
64,959
57,463
(11.5)
BHA
Belo Horizonte
45,838
38,024
(17.0)
45,838
38,024
(17.0)
PLU
Pampulha
-
-
-
-
-
-
South Block
19,121
19,439
1.7
19,121
19,439
1.7
BHF
Bacacheri
-
-
-
-
-
-
BGX
Bagé
-
-
-
-
-
-
CWB
Curitiba
15,763
15,547
(1.4)
15,763
15,547
(1.4)
IGU
Foz do Iguacu
3,358
3,892
15.9
3,358
3,892
15.9
JOI
Joinville
-
-
-
-
-
-
LDB
Londrina
-
-
-
-
-
-
NVT
Navegantes
-
-
-
-
-
-
PET
Pelotas
-
-
-
-
-
-
URG
Uruguaiana
-
-
-
-
-
-
Central Block
-
-
-
-
-
-
GYN
Goiânia
-
-
-
-
-
-
IMP
Imperatriz
-
-
-
-
-
-
PMW
Palmas
-
-
-
-
-
-
PNZ
Petrolina
-
-
-
-
-
-
SLZ
Sao Luis
-
-
-
-
-
-
THE
Teresina
-
-
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Brazil and Others
3,872,332
3,924,970
1.4
3,872,332
3,924,970
1.4
Others
1,052,327
1,032,001
(1.9)
1,052,327
1,032,001
(1.9)
SJO
San Jose, Costa Rica
431,141
405,028
(6.1)
431,141
405,028
(6.1)
CUR
Curaçao
184,938
183,303
(0.9)
184,938
183,303
(0.9)
UIO
Quito, Ecuador
436,248
443,670
1.7
436,248
443,670
1.7
Brazil
2,820,005
2,892,969
2.6
2,820,005
2,892,969
2.6
BHA
Belo Horizonte
1,122,530
1,114,717
(0.7)
1,122,530
1,114,717
(0.7)
PLU
Pampulha
-
-
-
-
-
-
South Block
986,744
1,048,483
6.3
986,744
1,048,483
6.3
BHF
Bacacheri
-
-
-
-
-
-
BGX
Bagé
-
-
-
-
-
-
CWB
Curitiba
515,807
503,452
(2.4)
515,807
503,452
(2.4)
IGU
Foz do Iguacu
181,901
234,668
29.0
181,901
234,668
29.0
JOI
Joinville
46,659
42,480
(9.0)
46,659
42,480
(9.0)
LDB
Londrina
54,477
66,764
22.6
54,477
66,764
22.6
NVT
Navegantes
179,163
193,574
8.0
179,163
193,574
8.0
PET
Pelotas
7,027
6,576
(6.4)
7,027
6,576
(6.4)
URG
Uruguaiana
1,710
969
(43.3)
1,710
969
(43.3)
Central Block
710,731
729,769
2.7
710,731
729,769
2.7
GYN
Goiânia
329,613
302,447
(8.2)
329,613
302,447
(8.2)
IMP
Imperatriz
29,999
27,487
(8.4)
29,999
27,487
(8.4)
PMW
Palmas
61,861
69,624
12.5
61,861
69,624
12.5
PNZ
Petrolina
36,584
50,805
38.9
36,584
50,805
38.9
SLZ
Sao Luis
164,934
177,540
7.6
164,934
177,540
7.6
THE
Teresina
87,740
101,866
16.1
87,740
101,866
16.1
Note: Bage, Bacacheri and Pampulha are 100% general aviation airports.
U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
SJU Total
785,846
810,085
3.1
10,543,332
10,232,656
(2.9)
Domestic Traffic
669,608
692,597
3.4
9,220,652
8,932,700
(3.1)
International Traffic
116,238
117,488
1.1
1,322,680
1,299,956
(1.7)
Colombia Passenger Traffic
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,086,487
1,150,643
5.9
9,631,323
10,352,898
7.5
MDE
Rionegro
814,998
853,571
4.7
7,283,377
7,794,835
7.0
EOH
Medellin
104,747
111,682
6.6
889,318
893,891
0.5
MTR
Monteria
111,709
137,368
23.0
1,026,858
1,226,364
19.4
APO
Carepa
16,009
15,072
(5.9)
133,023
136,440
2.6
UIB
Quibdo
34,006
30,610
(10.0)
258,989
280,183
8.2
CZU
Corozal
5,018
2,340
(53.4)
39,758
21,185
(46.7)
International Traffic
308,774
324,020
4.9
3,004,073
3,106,478
3.4
MDE
Rionegro
308,774
324,020
4.9
3,004,073
3,106,383
3.4
EOH
Medellin
-
-
-
-
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
95
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,395,261
1,474,663
5.7
12,635,396
13,459,376
6.5
MDE
Rionegro
1,123,772
1,177,591
4.8
10,287,450
10,901,218
6.0
EOH
Medellin
104,747
111,682
6.6
889,318
893,891
0.5
MTR
Monteria
111,709
137,368
23.0
1,026,858
1,226,459
19.4
APO
Carepa
16,009
15,072
(5.9)
133,023
136,440
2.6
UIB
Quibdo
34,006
30,610
(10.0)
258,989
280,183
8.2
CZU
Corozal
5,018
2,340
(53.4)
39,758
21,185
(46.7)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a diversified portfolio of 36 airport concessions across the Americas and a commercial services platform in the U.S.
ASUR operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. The Company also holds a controlling interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently acquired 100% of CPC Aeroporto's stake to operate 17 airports in Brazil, Latin America's largest aviation market by passenger traffic, as well as one airport each in Costa Rica, Curaçao, and Ecuador.
ASUR also operates a commercial services platform in the U.S. through ASUR Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International.
Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.