Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2026

Passenger traffic increased year on year by 4.8% in Puerto Rico, 2.8% in Colombia, 0.9% in Brazil, and 0.2% in Ecuador, offset by decreases of 5.4% in Mexico, 6.6% Costa Rica, and 3.5% in Curazao

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading airport operator across the Americas, today announced that total passenger traffic for October 2026 reached 9.3 million passengers, a decline of 0.9% compared to October 2025.

In Colombia, domestic and international traffic increased 1.8% and 6.2%, respectively. In Puerto Rico, a 6.2% increase in domestic traffic was partially offset by a 3.0% decrease in international traffic. Brazil experienced a 1.0% increase in domestic passenger traffic, partially offset by a 3.5% decrease in international traffic. In Ecuador, a 5.9% increase in international traffic was practically offset by a 4.9% decline in domestic traffic.

Mexico experienced decreases in domestic and international traffic of 3.7% and 7.6%, respectively. In Costa Rica, a 6.9% increase in domestic passengers was more than offset by a 6.8% decrease in international traffic, while in Curazao, domestic traffic increased 16.8% while international traffic decreased 9.1%.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from October 1 to 31, 2026, and from October 1 to 31, 2025. Passengers in transit and general aviation are excluded for Mexico and Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Curazao only.

Passenger Traffic Summary















October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Mexico 2,962,147 2,801,399 (5.4)

33,443,544 32,335,518 (3.3) Domestic Traffic 1,657,685 1,596,543 (3.7)

16,336,251 16,235,737 (0.6) International Traffic 1,304,462 1,204,856 (7.6)

17,107,293 16,099,781 (5.9) Brazil and Others 4,045,244 4,037,804 (0.2)

7,917,576 7,962,774 0.6 Domestic Traffic 3,200,709 3,224,673 0.7

6,189,422 6,296,380 1.7 International Traffic 844,535 813,131 (3.7)

1,728,154 1,666,394 (3.6) San Juan, Puerto Rico 855,798 897,121 4.8

11,399,130 11,129,777 (2.4) Domestic Traffic 729,237 774,301 6.2

9,949,889 9,707,001 (2.4) International Traffic 126,561 122,820 (3.0)

1,449,241 1,422,776 (1.8) Colombia 1,503,803 1,546,129 2.8

14,139,199 15,005,505 6.1 Domestic Traffic 1,168,412 1,189,976 1.8

10,799,735 11,542,874 6.9 International Traffic 335,391 356,153 6.2

3,339,464 3,462,631 3.7 Total Traffic 9,366,992 9,282,453 (0.9)

66,899,449 66,433,574 (0.7) Domestic Traffic 6,756,043 6,785,493 0.4

43,275,297 43,781,992 1.2 International Traffic 2,610,949 2,496,960 (4.4)

23,624,152 22,651,582 (4.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic















October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,657,685 1,596,543 (3.7)

16,336,251 16,235,737 (0.6) CUN Cancun 835,494 793,337 (5.0)

8,293,484 7,896,613 (4.8) CZM Cozumel 22,169 21,518 (2.9)

219,320 222,811 1.6 HUX Huatulco 50,824 49,233 (3.1)

547,373 535,591 (2.2) MID Merida 302,046 299,199 (0.9)

2,883,772 3,039,013 5.4 MTT Minatitlan 11,840 11,229 (5.2)

126,128 113,167 (10.3) OAX Oaxaca 136,458 130,656 (4.3)

1,309,834 1,308,010 (0.1) TAP Tapachula 36,625 38,830 6.0

408,449 423,577 3.7 VER Veracruz 150,540 139,916 (7.1)

1,406,548 1,479,967 5.2 VSA Villahermosa 111,689 112,625 0.8

1,141,343 1,216,988 6.6 International Traffic 1,304,462 1,204,856 (7.6)

17,107,293 16,099,781 (5.9) CUN Cancun 1,215,159 1,100,099 (9.5)

15,954,026 14,879,481 (6.7) CZM Cozumel 19,205 18,641 (2.9)

314,572 303,852 (3.4) HUX Huatulco 1,877 3,162 68.5

103,254 116,282 12.6 MID Merida 28,279 33,043 16.8

323,027 343,902 6.5 MTT Minatitlan 527 653 23.9

6,135 7,269 18.5 OAX Oaxaca 22,067 21,849 (1.0)

219,563 196,823 (10.4) TAP Tapachula 1,669 6,600 295.4

20,043 48,748 143.2 VER Veracruz 12,604 12,639 0.3

128,014 136,428 6.6 VSA Villahermosa 3,075 8,170 165.7

38,659 66,996 73.3 Traffic Total Mexico 2,962,147 2,801,399 (5.4)

33,443,544 32,335,518 (3.3) CUN Cancun 2,050,653 1,893,436 (7.7)

24,247,510 22,776,094 (6.1) CZM Cozumel 41,374 40,159 (2.9)

533,892 526,663 (1.4) HUX Huatulco 52,701 52,395 (0.6)

650,627 651,873 0.2 MID Merida 330,325 332,242 0.6

3,206,799 3,382,915 5.5 MTT Minatitlan 12,367 11,882 (3.9)

132,263 120,436 (8.9) OAX Oaxaca 158,525 152,505 (3.8)

1,529,397 1,504,833 (1.6) TAP Tapachula 38,294 45,430 18.6

428,492 472,325 10.2 VER Veracruz 163,144 152,555 (6.5)

1,534,562 1,616,395 5.3 VSA Villahermosa 114,764 120,795 5.3

1,180,002 1,283,984 8.8

















Brazil and Others Passenger Traffic

















October % Chg

Year to date % Chg



2025 2026

2025 2026 Total Domestic Traffic 3,200,709 3,224,673 0.7

6,189,422 6,296,380 1.7 Others 287,694 283,105 (1.6)

521,361 519,306 (0.4)

San Jose, Costa Rica 5,538 5,922 6.9

12,719 14,274 12.2

Curazao 40,973 47,848 16.8

52,767 60,695 15.0

Quito, Ecuador 241,183 229,335 (4.9)

455,875 444,337 (2.5) Brazil 2,913,015 2,941,568 1.0

5,668,061 5,777,074 1.9 BHA Belo Horizonte 1,137,801 1,151,902 1.2

2,214,493 2,228,595 0.6 PLU Pampulha - - -

- - - South Block 1,057,478 1,063,738 0.6

2,025,101 2,092,782 3.3 BHF Bacacheri - - -

- - - BGX Bagé - - -

- - - CWB Curitiba 519,539 500,161 (3.7)

1,019,583 988,066 (3.1) IGU Foz do Iguacu 201,968 244,531 21.1

380,511 475,307 24.9 JOI Joinvile 48,334 46,131 (4.6)

94,993 88,611 (6.7) LDB Londrina 61,417 67,890 10.5

115,894 134,654 16.2 NVT Navegantes 216,610 196,231 (9.4)

395,773 389,805 (1.5) PET Pelotas 7,550 7,475 (1.0)

14,577 14,051 (3.6) URG Uruguaiana 2,060 1,319 (36.0)

3,770 2,288 (39.3) Central Block 717,736 725,928 1.1

1,428,467 1,455,697 1.9 GYN Goiana 338,181 307,434 (9.1)

667,794 609,881 (8.7) IMP Imperatriz 30,096 28,254 (6.1)

60,095 55,741 (7.2) PMW Palmas 61,776 69,314 12.2

123,637 138,938 12.4 PNZ Petrolina 41,559 52,874 27.2

78,143 103,679 32.7 SLZ Sao Luis 156,268 158,146 1.2

321,202 335,686 4.5 THE Teresina 89,856 109,906 22.3

177,596 211,772 19.2 Total International Traffic 844,535 813,131 (3.7)

1,728,154 1,666,394 (3.6) Others 784,242 754,940 (3.7)

1,602,902 1,550,740 (3.3)

San Jose, Costa Rica 419,476 391,024 (6.8)

843,436 787,700 (6.6)

Curazao 148,376 134,823 (9.1)

321,520 305,279 (5.1)

Quito, Ecuador 216,390 229,093 5.9

437,946 457,761 4.5 Brazil 60,293 58,191 (3.5)

125,252 115,654 (7.7) BHA Belo Horizonte 44,101 38,483 (12.7)

89,939 76,507 (14.9) PLU Pampulha - - -

- - - South Block 16,192 19,254 18.9

35,313 38,693 9.6 BHF Bacacheri - - -

- - - BGX Bagé - - -

- - - CWB Curitiba 13,540 16,404 21.2

29,303 31,951 9.0 IGU Foz do Iguacu 2,652 2,850 7.5

6,010 6,742 12.2 JOI Joinvile - - -

- - - LDB Londrina - - -

- - - NVT Navegantes - - -

- - - PET Pelotas - - -

- - - URG Uruguaiana - - -

- - - Central Block - 454 -

- 454 - GYN Goiana - - -

- - - IMP Imperatriz - - -

- - - PMW Palmas - - -

- - - PNZ Petrolina - - -

- - - SLZ Sao Luis - 454 -

- 454 - THE Teresina - - -

- - - Traffic Total Brazil and Others 4,045,244 4,037,804 (0.2)

7,917,576 7,962,774 0.6 Others 1,071,936 1,038,045 (3.2)

2,124,263 2,070,046 (2.6)

San Jose, Costa Rica 425,014 396,946 (6.6)

856,155 801,974 (6.3)

Curazao 189,349 182,671 (3.5)

374,287 365,974 (2.2)

Quito, Ecuador 457,573 458,428 0.2

893,821 902,098 0.9 Brazil 2,973,308 2,999,759 0.9

5,793,313 5,892,728 1.7 BHA Belo Horizonte 1,181,902 1,190,385 0.7

2,304,432 2,305,102 0.0 PLU Pampulha - - -

- - - South Block 1,073,670 1,082,992 0.9

2,060,414 2,131,475 3.4 BHF Bacacheri - - -

- - - BGX Bagé - - -

- - - CWB Curitiba 533,079 516,565 (3.1)

1,048,886 1,020,017 (2.8) IGU Foz do Iguacu 204,620 247,381 20.9

386,521 482,049 24.7 JOI Joinvile 48,334 46,131 (4.6)

94,993 88,611 (6.7) LDB Londrina 61,417 67,890 10.5

115,894 134,654 16.2 NVT Navegantes 216,610 196,231 (9.4)

395,773 389,805 (1.5) PET Pelotas 7,550 7,475 (1.0)

14,577 14,051 (3.6) URG Uruguaiana 2,060 1,319 (36.0)

3,770 2,288 (39.3) Central Block 717,736 726,382 1.2

1,428,467 1,456,151 1.9 GYN Goiana 338,181 307,434 (9.1)

667,794 609,881 (8.7) IMP Imperatriz 30,096 28,254 (6.1)

60,095 55,741 (7.2) PMW Palmas 61,776 69,314 12.2

123,637 138,938 12.4 PNZ Petrolina 41,559 52,874 27.2

78,143 103,679 32.7 SLZ Sao Luis 156,268 158,600 1.5

321,202 336,140 4.7 THE Teresina 89,856 109,906 22.3

177,596 211,772 19.2















US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 SJU Total 855,798 897,121 4.8

11,399,130 11,129,777 (2.4) Domestic Traffic 729,237 774,301 6.2

9,949,889 9,707,001 (2.4) International Traffic 126,561 122,820 (3.0)

1,449,241 1,422,776 (1.8)

















Colombia Passenger Traffic















October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,168,412 1,189,976 1.8

10,799,735 11,542,874 6.9 MDE Rionegro 881,315 886,067 0.5

8,164,692 8,680,902 6.3 EOH Medellin 106,084 113,692 7.2

995,402 1,007,583 1.2 MTR Monteria 123,566 139,447 12.9

1,150,424 1,365,811 18.7 APO Carepa 17,411 15,483 (11.1)

150,434 151,923 1.0 UIB Quibdo 34,495 32,788 (4.9)

293,484 312,971 6.6 CZU Corozal 5,541 2,499 (54.9)

45,299 23,684 (47.7) International Traffic 335,391 356,153 6.2

3,339,464 3,462,631 3.7 MDE Rionegro 335,391 356,153 6.2

3,339,464 3,462,536 3.7 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria -





- 95 - APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,503,803 1,546,129 2.8

14,139,199 15,005,505 6.1 MDE Rionegro 1,216,706 1,242,220 2.1

11,504,156 12,143,438 5.6 EOH Medellin 106,084 113,692 7.2

995,402 1,007,583 1.2 MTR Monteria 123,566 139,447 12.9

1,150,424 1,365,906 18.7 APO Carepa 17,411 15,483 (11.1)

150,434 151,923 1.0 UIB Quibdo 34,495 32,788 (4.9)

293,484 312,971 6.6 CZU Corozal 5,541 2,499 (54.9)

45,299 23,684 (47.7)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a diversified portfolio of 36 airport concessions across the Americas and a commercial services platform in the U.S.

ASUR operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. The Company also holds a controlling interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently acquired 100% of CPC Aeroporto's stake to operate 17 airports in Brazil, Latin America's largest aviation market by passenger traffic, as well as one airport each in Costa Rica, Curazao, and Ecuador.

ASUR also operates a commercial services platform in the U.S. through ASUR Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.