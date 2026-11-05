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WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018 | Ticker-Symbol: AED
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 19:38
23,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,00025,40010:42
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:30 Uhr
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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2026

Passenger traffic increased year on year by 4.8% in Puerto Rico, 2.8% in Colombia, 0.9% in Brazil, and 0.2% in Ecuador, offset by decreases of 5.4% in Mexico, 6.6% Costa Rica, and 3.5% in Curazao

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading airport operator across the Americas, today announced that total passenger traffic for October 2026 reached 9.3 million passengers, a decline of 0.9% compared to October 2025.

In Colombia, domestic and international traffic increased 1.8% and 6.2%, respectively. In Puerto Rico, a 6.2% increase in domestic traffic was partially offset by a 3.0% decrease in international traffic. Brazil experienced a 1.0% increase in domestic passenger traffic, partially offset by a 3.5% decrease in international traffic. In Ecuador, a 5.9% increase in international traffic was practically offset by a 4.9% decline in domestic traffic.

Mexico experienced decreases in domestic and international traffic of 3.7% and 7.6%, respectively. In Costa Rica, a 6.9% increase in domestic passengers was more than offset by a 6.8% decrease in international traffic, while in Curazao, domestic traffic increased 16.8% while international traffic decreased 9.1%.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from October 1 to 31, 2026, and from October 1 to 31, 2025. Passengers in transit and general aviation are excluded for Mexico and Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Curazao only.

Passenger Traffic Summary









October

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

Mexico

2,962,147

2,801,399

(5.4)


33,443,544

32,335,518

(3.3)

Domestic Traffic

1,657,685

1,596,543

(3.7)


16,336,251

16,235,737

(0.6)

International Traffic

1,304,462

1,204,856

(7.6)


17,107,293

16,099,781

(5.9)

Brazil and Others

4,045,244

4,037,804

(0.2)


7,917,576

7,962,774

0.6

Domestic Traffic

3,200,709

3,224,673

0.7


6,189,422

6,296,380

1.7

International Traffic

844,535

813,131

(3.7)


1,728,154

1,666,394

(3.6)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

855,798

897,121

4.8


11,399,130

11,129,777

(2.4)

Domestic Traffic

729,237

774,301

6.2


9,949,889

9,707,001

(2.4)

International Traffic

126,561

122,820

(3.0)


1,449,241

1,422,776

(1.8)

Colombia

1,503,803

1,546,129

2.8


14,139,199

15,005,505

6.1

Domestic Traffic

1,168,412

1,189,976

1.8


10,799,735

11,542,874

6.9

International Traffic

335,391

356,153

6.2


3,339,464

3,462,631

3.7

Total Traffic

9,366,992

9,282,453

(0.9)


66,899,449

66,433,574

(0.7)

Domestic Traffic

6,756,043

6,785,493

0.4


43,275,297

43,781,992

1.2

International Traffic

2,610,949

2,496,960

(4.4)


23,624,152

22,651,582

(4.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic









October

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,657,685

1,596,543

(3.7)


16,336,251

16,235,737

(0.6)

CUN

Cancun

835,494

793,337

(5.0)


8,293,484

7,896,613

(4.8)

CZM

Cozumel

22,169

21,518

(2.9)


219,320

222,811

1.6

HUX

Huatulco

50,824

49,233

(3.1)


547,373

535,591

(2.2)

MID

Merida

302,046

299,199

(0.9)


2,883,772

3,039,013

5.4

MTT

Minatitlan

11,840

11,229

(5.2)


126,128

113,167

(10.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

136,458

130,656

(4.3)


1,309,834

1,308,010

(0.1)

TAP

Tapachula

36,625

38,830

6.0


408,449

423,577

3.7

VER

Veracruz

150,540

139,916

(7.1)


1,406,548

1,479,967

5.2

VSA

Villahermosa

111,689

112,625

0.8


1,141,343

1,216,988

6.6

International Traffic

1,304,462

1,204,856

(7.6)


17,107,293

16,099,781

(5.9)

CUN

Cancun

1,215,159

1,100,099

(9.5)


15,954,026

14,879,481

(6.7)

CZM

Cozumel

19,205

18,641

(2.9)


314,572

303,852

(3.4)

HUX

Huatulco

1,877

3,162

68.5


103,254

116,282

12.6

MID

Merida

28,279

33,043

16.8


323,027

343,902

6.5

MTT

Minatitlan

527

653

23.9


6,135

7,269

18.5

OAX

Oaxaca

22,067

21,849

(1.0)


219,563

196,823

(10.4)

TAP

Tapachula

1,669

6,600

295.4


20,043

48,748

143.2

VER

Veracruz

12,604

12,639

0.3


128,014

136,428

6.6

VSA

Villahermosa

3,075

8,170

165.7


38,659

66,996

73.3

Traffic Total Mexico

2,962,147

2,801,399

(5.4)


33,443,544

32,335,518

(3.3)

CUN

Cancun

2,050,653

1,893,436

(7.7)


24,247,510

22,776,094

(6.1)

CZM

Cozumel

41,374

40,159

(2.9)


533,892

526,663

(1.4)

HUX

Huatulco

52,701

52,395

(0.6)


650,627

651,873

0.2

MID

Merida

330,325

332,242

0.6


3,206,799

3,382,915

5.5

MTT

Minatitlan

12,367

11,882

(3.9)


132,263

120,436

(8.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

158,525

152,505

(3.8)


1,529,397

1,504,833

(1.6)

TAP

Tapachula

38,294

45,430

18.6


428,492

472,325

10.2

VER

Veracruz

163,144

152,555

(6.5)


1,534,562

1,616,395

5.3

VSA

Villahermosa

114,764

120,795

5.3


1,180,002

1,283,984

8.8









Brazil and Others Passenger Traffic










October

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg



2025

2026


2025

2026

Total Domestic Traffic

3,200,709

3,224,673

0.7


6,189,422

6,296,380

1.7

Others

287,694

283,105

(1.6)


521,361

519,306

(0.4)


San Jose, Costa Rica

5,538

5,922

6.9


12,719

14,274

12.2


Curazao

40,973

47,848

16.8


52,767

60,695

15.0


Quito, Ecuador

241,183

229,335

(4.9)


455,875

444,337

(2.5)

Brazil

2,913,015

2,941,568

1.0


5,668,061

5,777,074

1.9

BHA

Belo Horizonte

1,137,801

1,151,902

1.2


2,214,493

2,228,595

0.6

PLU

Pampulha

-

-

-


-

-

-

South Block

1,057,478

1,063,738

0.6


2,025,101

2,092,782

3.3

BHF

Bacacheri

-

-

-


-

-

-

BGX

Bagé

-

-

-


-

-

-

CWB

Curitiba

519,539

500,161

(3.7)


1,019,583

988,066

(3.1)

IGU

Foz do Iguacu

201,968

244,531

21.1


380,511

475,307

24.9

JOI

Joinvile

48,334

46,131

(4.6)


94,993

88,611

(6.7)

LDB

Londrina

61,417

67,890

10.5


115,894

134,654

16.2

NVT

Navegantes

216,610

196,231

(9.4)


395,773

389,805

(1.5)

PET

Pelotas

7,550

7,475

(1.0)


14,577

14,051

(3.6)

URG

Uruguaiana

2,060

1,319

(36.0)


3,770

2,288

(39.3)

Central Block

717,736

725,928

1.1


1,428,467

1,455,697

1.9

GYN

Goiana

338,181

307,434

(9.1)


667,794

609,881

(8.7)

IMP

Imperatriz

30,096

28,254

(6.1)


60,095

55,741

(7.2)

PMW

Palmas

61,776

69,314

12.2


123,637

138,938

12.4

PNZ

Petrolina

41,559

52,874

27.2


78,143

103,679

32.7

SLZ

Sao Luis

156,268

158,146

1.2


321,202

335,686

4.5

THE

Teresina

89,856

109,906

22.3


177,596

211,772

19.2

Total International Traffic

844,535

813,131

(3.7)


1,728,154

1,666,394

(3.6)

Others

784,242

754,940

(3.7)


1,602,902

1,550,740

(3.3)


San Jose, Costa Rica

419,476

391,024

(6.8)


843,436

787,700

(6.6)


Curazao

148,376

134,823

(9.1)


321,520

305,279

(5.1)


Quito, Ecuador

216,390

229,093

5.9


437,946

457,761

4.5

Brazil

60,293

58,191

(3.5)


125,252

115,654

(7.7)

BHA

Belo Horizonte

44,101

38,483

(12.7)


89,939

76,507

(14.9)

PLU

Pampulha

-

-

-


-

-

-

South Block

16,192

19,254

18.9


35,313

38,693

9.6

BHF

Bacacheri

-

-

-


-

-

-

BGX

Bagé

-

-

-


-

-

-

CWB

Curitiba

13,540

16,404

21.2


29,303

31,951

9.0

IGU

Foz do Iguacu

2,652

2,850

7.5


6,010

6,742

12.2

JOI

Joinvile

-

-

-


-

-

-

LDB

Londrina

-

-

-


-

-

-

NVT

Navegantes

-

-

-


-

-

-

PET

Pelotas

-

-

-


-

-

-

URG

Uruguaiana

-

-

-


-

-

-

Central Block

-

454

-


-

454

-

GYN

Goiana

-

-

-


-

-

-

IMP

Imperatriz

-

-

-


-

-

-

PMW

Palmas

-

-

-


-

-

-

PNZ

Petrolina

-

-

-


-

-

-

SLZ

Sao Luis

-

454

-


-

454

-

THE

Teresina

-

-

-


-

-

-

Traffic Total Brazil and Others

4,045,244

4,037,804

(0.2)


7,917,576

7,962,774

0.6

Others

1,071,936

1,038,045

(3.2)


2,124,263

2,070,046

(2.6)


San Jose, Costa Rica

425,014

396,946

(6.6)


856,155

801,974

(6.3)


Curazao

189,349

182,671

(3.5)


374,287

365,974

(2.2)


Quito, Ecuador

457,573

458,428

0.2


893,821

902,098

0.9

Brazil

2,973,308

2,999,759

0.9


5,793,313

5,892,728

1.7

BHA

Belo Horizonte

1,181,902

1,190,385

0.7


2,304,432

2,305,102

0.0

PLU

Pampulha

-

-

-


-

-

-

South Block

1,073,670

1,082,992

0.9


2,060,414

2,131,475

3.4

BHF

Bacacheri

-

-

-


-

-

-

BGX

Bagé

-

-

-


-

-

-

CWB

Curitiba

533,079

516,565

(3.1)


1,048,886

1,020,017

(2.8)

IGU

Foz do Iguacu

204,620

247,381

20.9


386,521

482,049

24.7

JOI

Joinvile

48,334

46,131

(4.6)


94,993

88,611

(6.7)

LDB

Londrina

61,417

67,890

10.5


115,894

134,654

16.2

NVT

Navegantes

216,610

196,231

(9.4)


395,773

389,805

(1.5)

PET

Pelotas

7,550

7,475

(1.0)


14,577

14,051

(3.6)

URG

Uruguaiana

2,060

1,319

(36.0)


3,770

2,288

(39.3)

Central Block

717,736

726,382

1.2


1,428,467

1,456,151

1.9

GYN

Goiana

338,181

307,434

(9.1)


667,794

609,881

(8.7)

IMP

Imperatriz

30,096

28,254

(6.1)


60,095

55,741

(7.2)

PMW

Palmas

61,776

69,314

12.2


123,637

138,938

12.4

PNZ

Petrolina

41,559

52,874

27.2


78,143

103,679

32.7

SLZ

Sao Luis

156,268

158,600

1.5


321,202

336,140

4.7

THE

Teresina

89,856

109,906

22.3


177,596

211,772

19.2








US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)








October

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

SJU Total

855,798

897,121

4.8


11,399,130

11,129,777

(2.4)

Domestic Traffic

729,237

774,301

6.2


9,949,889

9,707,001

(2.4)

International Traffic

126,561

122,820

(3.0)


1,449,241

1,422,776

(1.8)









Colombia Passenger Traffic









October

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,168,412

1,189,976

1.8


10,799,735

11,542,874

6.9

MDE

Rionegro

881,315

886,067

0.5


8,164,692

8,680,902

6.3

EOH

Medellin

106,084

113,692

7.2


995,402

1,007,583

1.2

MTR

Monteria

123,566

139,447

12.9


1,150,424

1,365,811

18.7

APO

Carepa

17,411

15,483

(11.1)


150,434

151,923

1.0

UIB

Quibdo

34,495

32,788

(4.9)


293,484

312,971

6.6

CZU

Corozal

5,541

2,499

(54.9)


45,299

23,684

(47.7)

International Traffic

335,391

356,153

6.2


3,339,464

3,462,631

3.7

MDE

Rionegro

335,391

356,153

6.2


3,339,464

3,462,536

3.7

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-




-

95

-

APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,503,803

1,546,129

2.8


14,139,199

15,005,505

6.1

MDE

Rionegro

1,216,706

1,242,220

2.1


11,504,156

12,143,438

5.6

EOH

Medellin

106,084

113,692

7.2


995,402

1,007,583

1.2

MTR

Monteria

123,566

139,447

12.9


1,150,424

1,365,906

18.7

APO

Carepa

17,411

15,483

(11.1)


150,434

151,923

1.0

UIB

Quibdo

34,495

32,788

(4.9)


293,484

312,971

6.6

CZU

Corozal

5,541

2,499

(54.9)


45,299

23,684

(47.7)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a diversified portfolio of 36 airport concessions across the Americas and a commercial services platform in the U.S.

ASUR operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. The Company also holds a controlling interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently acquired 100% of CPC Aeroporto's stake to operate 17 airports in Brazil, Latin America's largest aviation market by passenger traffic, as well as one airport each in Costa Rica, Curazao, and Ecuador.

ASUR also operates a commercial services platform in the U.S. through ASUR Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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