Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2026

Passenger traffic increased year on year by 4.8% in Puerto Rico, 2.8% in Colombia, 0.9% in Brazil, and 0.2% in Ecuador, offset by decreases of 5.4% in Mexico, 6.6% Costa Rica, and 3.5% in Curazao
MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading airport operator across the Americas, today announced that total passenger traffic for October 2026 reached 9.3 million passengers, a decline of 0.9% compared to October 2025.
In Colombia, domestic and international traffic increased 1.8% and 6.2%, respectively. In Puerto Rico, a 6.2% increase in domestic traffic was partially offset by a 3.0% decrease in international traffic. Brazil experienced a 1.0% increase in domestic passenger traffic, partially offset by a 3.5% decrease in international traffic. In Ecuador, a 5.9% increase in international traffic was practically offset by a 4.9% decline in domestic traffic.
Mexico experienced decreases in domestic and international traffic of 3.7% and 7.6%, respectively. In Costa Rica, a 6.9% increase in domestic passengers was more than offset by a 6.8% decrease in international traffic, while in Curazao, domestic traffic increased 16.8% while international traffic decreased 9.1%.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from October 1 to 31, 2026, and from October 1 to 31, 2025. Passengers in transit and general aviation are excluded for Mexico and Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Curazao only.
Passenger Traffic Summary
October
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Mexico
2,962,147
2,801,399
(5.4)
33,443,544
32,335,518
(3.3)
Domestic Traffic
1,657,685
1,596,543
(3.7)
16,336,251
16,235,737
(0.6)
International Traffic
1,304,462
1,204,856
(7.6)
17,107,293
16,099,781
(5.9)
Brazil and Others
4,045,244
4,037,804
(0.2)
7,917,576
7,962,774
0.6
Domestic Traffic
3,200,709
3,224,673
0.7
6,189,422
6,296,380
1.7
International Traffic
844,535
813,131
(3.7)
1,728,154
1,666,394
(3.6)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
855,798
897,121
4.8
11,399,130
11,129,777
(2.4)
Domestic Traffic
729,237
774,301
6.2
9,949,889
9,707,001
(2.4)
International Traffic
126,561
122,820
(3.0)
1,449,241
1,422,776
(1.8)
Colombia
1,503,803
1,546,129
2.8
14,139,199
15,005,505
6.1
Domestic Traffic
1,168,412
1,189,976
1.8
10,799,735
11,542,874
6.9
International Traffic
335,391
356,153
6.2
3,339,464
3,462,631
3.7
Total Traffic
9,366,992
9,282,453
(0.9)
66,899,449
66,433,574
(0.7)
Domestic Traffic
6,756,043
6,785,493
0.4
43,275,297
43,781,992
1.2
International Traffic
2,610,949
2,496,960
(4.4)
23,624,152
22,651,582
(4.1)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
October
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,657,685
1,596,543
(3.7)
16,336,251
16,235,737
(0.6)
CUN
Cancun
835,494
793,337
(5.0)
8,293,484
7,896,613
(4.8)
CZM
Cozumel
22,169
21,518
(2.9)
219,320
222,811
1.6
HUX
Huatulco
50,824
49,233
(3.1)
547,373
535,591
(2.2)
MID
Merida
302,046
299,199
(0.9)
2,883,772
3,039,013
5.4
MTT
Minatitlan
11,840
11,229
(5.2)
126,128
113,167
(10.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
136,458
130,656
(4.3)
1,309,834
1,308,010
(0.1)
TAP
Tapachula
36,625
38,830
6.0
408,449
423,577
3.7
VER
Veracruz
150,540
139,916
(7.1)
1,406,548
1,479,967
5.2
VSA
Villahermosa
111,689
112,625
0.8
1,141,343
1,216,988
6.6
International Traffic
1,304,462
1,204,856
(7.6)
17,107,293
16,099,781
(5.9)
CUN
Cancun
1,215,159
1,100,099
(9.5)
15,954,026
14,879,481
(6.7)
CZM
Cozumel
19,205
18,641
(2.9)
314,572
303,852
(3.4)
HUX
Huatulco
1,877
3,162
68.5
103,254
116,282
12.6
MID
Merida
28,279
33,043
16.8
323,027
343,902
6.5
MTT
Minatitlan
527
653
23.9
6,135
7,269
18.5
OAX
Oaxaca
22,067
21,849
(1.0)
219,563
196,823
(10.4)
TAP
Tapachula
1,669
6,600
295.4
20,043
48,748
143.2
VER
Veracruz
12,604
12,639
0.3
128,014
136,428
6.6
VSA
Villahermosa
3,075
8,170
165.7
38,659
66,996
73.3
Traffic Total Mexico
2,962,147
2,801,399
(5.4)
33,443,544
32,335,518
(3.3)
CUN
Cancun
2,050,653
1,893,436
(7.7)
24,247,510
22,776,094
(6.1)
CZM
Cozumel
41,374
40,159
(2.9)
533,892
526,663
(1.4)
HUX
Huatulco
52,701
52,395
(0.6)
650,627
651,873
0.2
MID
Merida
330,325
332,242
0.6
3,206,799
3,382,915
5.5
MTT
Minatitlan
12,367
11,882
(3.9)
132,263
120,436
(8.9)
OAX
Oaxaca
158,525
152,505
(3.8)
1,529,397
1,504,833
(1.6)
TAP
Tapachula
38,294
45,430
18.6
428,492
472,325
10.2
VER
Veracruz
163,144
152,555
(6.5)
1,534,562
1,616,395
5.3
VSA
Villahermosa
114,764
120,795
5.3
1,180,002
1,283,984
8.8
Brazil and Others Passenger Traffic
October
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Total Domestic Traffic
3,200,709
3,224,673
0.7
6,189,422
6,296,380
1.7
Others
287,694
283,105
(1.6)
521,361
519,306
(0.4)
San Jose, Costa Rica
5,538
5,922
6.9
12,719
14,274
12.2
Curazao
40,973
47,848
16.8
52,767
60,695
15.0
Quito, Ecuador
241,183
229,335
(4.9)
455,875
444,337
(2.5)
Brazil
2,913,015
2,941,568
1.0
5,668,061
5,777,074
1.9
BHA
Belo Horizonte
1,137,801
1,151,902
1.2
2,214,493
2,228,595
0.6
PLU
Pampulha
-
-
-
-
-
-
South Block
1,057,478
1,063,738
0.6
2,025,101
2,092,782
3.3
BHF
Bacacheri
-
-
-
-
-
-
BGX
Bagé
-
-
-
-
-
-
CWB
Curitiba
519,539
500,161
(3.7)
1,019,583
988,066
(3.1)
IGU
Foz do Iguacu
201,968
244,531
21.1
380,511
475,307
24.9
JOI
Joinvile
48,334
46,131
(4.6)
94,993
88,611
(6.7)
LDB
Londrina
61,417
67,890
10.5
115,894
134,654
16.2
NVT
Navegantes
216,610
196,231
(9.4)
395,773
389,805
(1.5)
PET
Pelotas
7,550
7,475
(1.0)
14,577
14,051
(3.6)
URG
Uruguaiana
2,060
1,319
(36.0)
3,770
2,288
(39.3)
Central Block
717,736
725,928
1.1
1,428,467
1,455,697
1.9
GYN
Goiana
338,181
307,434
(9.1)
667,794
609,881
(8.7)
IMP
Imperatriz
30,096
28,254
(6.1)
60,095
55,741
(7.2)
PMW
Palmas
61,776
69,314
12.2
123,637
138,938
12.4
PNZ
Petrolina
41,559
52,874
27.2
78,143
103,679
32.7
SLZ
Sao Luis
156,268
158,146
1.2
321,202
335,686
4.5
THE
Teresina
89,856
109,906
22.3
177,596
211,772
19.2
Total International Traffic
844,535
813,131
(3.7)
1,728,154
1,666,394
(3.6)
Others
784,242
754,940
(3.7)
1,602,902
1,550,740
(3.3)
San Jose, Costa Rica
419,476
391,024
(6.8)
843,436
787,700
(6.6)
Curazao
148,376
134,823
(9.1)
321,520
305,279
(5.1)
Quito, Ecuador
216,390
229,093
5.9
437,946
457,761
4.5
Brazil
60,293
58,191
(3.5)
125,252
115,654
(7.7)
BHA
Belo Horizonte
44,101
38,483
(12.7)
89,939
76,507
(14.9)
PLU
Pampulha
-
-
-
-
-
-
South Block
16,192
19,254
18.9
35,313
38,693
9.6
BHF
Bacacheri
-
-
-
-
-
-
BGX
Bagé
-
-
-
-
-
-
CWB
Curitiba
13,540
16,404
21.2
29,303
31,951
9.0
IGU
Foz do Iguacu
2,652
2,850
7.5
6,010
6,742
12.2
JOI
Joinvile
-
-
-
-
-
-
LDB
Londrina
-
-
-
-
-
-
NVT
Navegantes
-
-
-
-
-
-
PET
Pelotas
-
-
-
-
-
-
URG
Uruguaiana
-
-
-
-
-
-
Central Block
-
454
-
-
454
-
GYN
Goiana
-
-
-
-
-
-
IMP
Imperatriz
-
-
-
-
-
-
PMW
Palmas
-
-
-
-
-
-
PNZ
Petrolina
-
-
-
-
-
-
SLZ
Sao Luis
-
454
-
-
454
-
THE
Teresina
-
-
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Brazil and Others
4,045,244
4,037,804
(0.2)
7,917,576
7,962,774
0.6
Others
1,071,936
1,038,045
(3.2)
2,124,263
2,070,046
(2.6)
San Jose, Costa Rica
425,014
396,946
(6.6)
856,155
801,974
(6.3)
Curazao
189,349
182,671
(3.5)
374,287
365,974
(2.2)
Quito, Ecuador
457,573
458,428
0.2
893,821
902,098
0.9
Brazil
2,973,308
2,999,759
0.9
5,793,313
5,892,728
1.7
BHA
Belo Horizonte
1,181,902
1,190,385
0.7
2,304,432
2,305,102
0.0
PLU
Pampulha
-
-
-
-
-
-
South Block
1,073,670
1,082,992
0.9
2,060,414
2,131,475
3.4
BHF
Bacacheri
-
-
-
-
-
-
BGX
Bagé
-
-
-
-
-
-
CWB
Curitiba
533,079
516,565
(3.1)
1,048,886
1,020,017
(2.8)
IGU
Foz do Iguacu
204,620
247,381
20.9
386,521
482,049
24.7
JOI
Joinvile
48,334
46,131
(4.6)
94,993
88,611
(6.7)
LDB
Londrina
61,417
67,890
10.5
115,894
134,654
16.2
NVT
Navegantes
216,610
196,231
(9.4)
395,773
389,805
(1.5)
PET
Pelotas
7,550
7,475
(1.0)
14,577
14,051
(3.6)
URG
Uruguaiana
2,060
1,319
(36.0)
3,770
2,288
(39.3)
Central Block
717,736
726,382
1.2
1,428,467
1,456,151
1.9
GYN
Goiana
338,181
307,434
(9.1)
667,794
609,881
(8.7)
IMP
Imperatriz
30,096
28,254
(6.1)
60,095
55,741
(7.2)
PMW
Palmas
61,776
69,314
12.2
123,637
138,938
12.4
PNZ
Petrolina
41,559
52,874
27.2
78,143
103,679
32.7
SLZ
Sao Luis
156,268
158,600
1.5
321,202
336,140
4.7
THE
Teresina
89,856
109,906
22.3
177,596
211,772
19.2
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
October
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
SJU Total
855,798
897,121
4.8
11,399,130
11,129,777
(2.4)
Domestic Traffic
729,237
774,301
6.2
9,949,889
9,707,001
(2.4)
International Traffic
126,561
122,820
(3.0)
1,449,241
1,422,776
(1.8)
Colombia Passenger Traffic
October
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,168,412
1,189,976
1.8
10,799,735
11,542,874
6.9
MDE
Rionegro
881,315
886,067
0.5
8,164,692
8,680,902
6.3
EOH
Medellin
106,084
113,692
7.2
995,402
1,007,583
1.2
MTR
Monteria
123,566
139,447
12.9
1,150,424
1,365,811
18.7
APO
Carepa
17,411
15,483
(11.1)
150,434
151,923
1.0
UIB
Quibdo
34,495
32,788
(4.9)
293,484
312,971
6.6
CZU
Corozal
5,541
2,499
(54.9)
45,299
23,684
(47.7)
International Traffic
335,391
356,153
6.2
3,339,464
3,462,631
3.7
MDE
Rionegro
335,391
356,153
6.2
3,339,464
3,462,536
3.7
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
95
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,503,803
1,546,129
2.8
14,139,199
15,005,505
6.1
MDE
Rionegro
1,216,706
1,242,220
2.1
11,504,156
12,143,438
5.6
EOH
Medellin
106,084
113,692
7.2
995,402
1,007,583
1.2
MTR
Monteria
123,566
139,447
12.9
1,150,424
1,365,906
18.7
APO
Carepa
17,411
15,483
(11.1)
150,434
151,923
1.0
UIB
Quibdo
34,495
32,788
(4.9)
293,484
312,971
6.6
CZU
Corozal
5,541
2,499
(54.9)
45,299
23,684
(47.7)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a diversified portfolio of 36 airport concessions across the Americas and a commercial services platform in the U.S.
ASUR operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. The Company also holds a controlling interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently acquired 100% of CPC Aeroporto's stake to operate 17 airports in Brazil, Latin America's largest aviation market by passenger traffic, as well as one airport each in Costa Rica, Curazao, and Ecuador.
ASUR also operates a commercial services platform in the U.S. through ASUR Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International.
Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.